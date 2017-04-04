'Agents of Mayhem' to arrive on Aug. 15, trailer reveals
Volition announced the release date of its upcoming open-world action-adventure game "Agents of Mayhem" with a brand-new trailer.
The game was first unveiled through a cinematic trailer that was exclusively released through IGN during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2016 event, but the details about its release have been concealed until now.
"Agents of Mayhem" publisher Deep Silver held an event last week where it revealed that the game will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC starting on Tuesday, Aug. 15. But those who are waiting to see the game on Nintendo Switch might be in for a little disappointment, since the game developer already confirmed through Twitter that it currently has no plans of releasing the game on the new Nintendo console.
While the upcoming game is being considered as a spin-off of the "Saints Row" video franchise that also came from the same developer, game producer Kate Nelson told GameSpot that "Agents of Mayhem" is a completely different IP.
"At this point we thought it was just time to explore another avenue, [and] get something else that we really wanted to get at out there," Nelson stated. "So it was a similar direction for us in terms of tone and humor, because that's what we really like, and we want everybody laughing along in our games."
The upcoming game will allow players to control three agents out of 12 from the Multinational AgencY Hunting Evil Masterminds (M.A.Y.H.E.M.) organization to complete all the missions.
The agents include the Colombian ex-sky pirate named Fortune, the US Navy petty officer known as Hardtack, the former actor-turned real-life action hero named Hollywood, the Indian immunologist called Rama, and Kingpin, known in the Saints Row franchise as Pierce Washington.
Other members include characters named Daisy, Joule, Red Card, Oni, Yeti, Braddock, and Scheherazade.
