'Agents of Mayhem' tips and tricks: How to play the game efficiently, earn cash easily

Promotional poster for the video game "Agents of Mayhem." Facebook/aomthegame

"Agents of Mayhem" from developer Volition and publisher Deep Silver has a wide variety of ways it can be played. From the vast number of skills to the number of agents a player can recruit, the possibilities are just endless. Fortunately, there are some tips and tricks to aid gamers to get the most out of the new title.

During the course of the game, players may find it a bit difficult to commit to a team or build. This, of course, will depend on player preference, but according to Forbes, as far as agents are concerned, the first three accessible agents are not exactly the best. Players will be needing at least one beefy tank to take damage since the main damage dealers are not able to withstand a lot of punishment.

Kotaku, on the other hand, stated that it is very easy to miss certain information about the game's mechanics if people don't read the pop-ups. Even if players are sometimes eager to just jump right into the action, they shouldn't ignore the guides that the developers provided for them — especially for a game such as this one. These pop-ups explain how some weapons work and how to revive agents in battle.

Another issue that players have with the game is earning cash. Missions provide a significantly small value and nobody has the time to complete numerous missions just to spend it all on one major upgrade. The fastest way to earn cash in the game is to seek the Relic's Trading Company and complete its missions. Upon completing the LEGION Outpost tasks, Relic's Trading Company will start showing on the players' map.

Once the ARK reaches level six, players will have the option to purchase the Madigan Bank Investment Portfolio which gives passive income with the upgrade not costing a lot.

"Agents of Mayhem" is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows PC.