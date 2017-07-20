'Agents of Mayhem' release date, gameplay news: New trailer introduces the Firing Squad
In less than a month, "Agents of Mayhem" will finally arrive on store shelves. To help everyone prepare, developer Volition has dropped a brand-new trailer that introduces the Firing Squad – namely Scheherazade, Oni and Pierce Washington also known as Kingpin.
Each member of the Firing Squad has their own unique play style and abilities. For instance, Scheherazade, who is an enigmatic Iranian assassin, fights with her sword or debilitating blades. She also has the ability to suddenly disappear, only to reappear next to her prey.
Oni, on the other hand, is a former Yakuza assassin. He radiates an aura of fear that weakens most adversaries before using a pistol to deal a lethal kill-shot.
Lastly, Pierce Washington returns as his wannabe-superstar alter-ego, Kingpin. While he always brings with him a machine gun, he also calls down an overpowering musical force when things get tough; hypnotizing enemies into a dancing fever they will never walk away from.
The Firing Squad joined previously announced agents – a former sky pirate, Fortune; a chief petty officer of the U.S. Navy, Hardtack; an actor, Hollywood; and an Indian immunologist, Rama. Also available to select are Joule, Red Card, Daisy, Braddock and Yeti.
The new trailer's release comes after Volition revealed that the upcoming open world action-adventure video game will support a High Dynamic Range (HDR) setting on PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Windows. Volition's producer Kate Nelson said in an interview with WCCF Tech that they would be using the said hardware to create a more crowded and vibrant open world.
"During development, we target 1080p with at least 30fps and often find we go higher as consoles grow. Higher end PCs by nature have a hardware advantage over consoles in terms of performance," she explained.
"Agents of Mayhem" is set to be released on Aug. 15.
-
'Orange Is The New Black' creator says she's bought terrorism insurance because of new Jesus TV show she's working on
The creator of "Orange Is the New Black" recently said she's working on a new fictional series about Jesus' teenage years
-
Chris Pratt's remarkable conversion story... and more of his quotes on faith
His meteoric rise from total unknown, to small-time TV actor, to big league A-lister is a modern rebuke to the idea that nice guys finish last.
- Top musicians are to sing all 150 Psalms in one weekend. What can this teach our world today?
- Was this Catholic cardinal a saint or a pro-Nazi war criminal?
- Diagnosed with cancer, this Christian got through it by praying and painting Jesus' last day on earth
- The face of Christ? Turin Shroud does contain the blood of a torture victim, research suggests
- Would-be bride turns canceled $30,000 wedding reception into banquet for the homeless
- How the least perfect people are sometimes the most important for God's plan
- Alt-right popularity drives black Southern Baptist pastor to leave denomination: 'I've had enough'
- 3 conversations Christians can no longer ignore
- How – and why – Christians are helping some of the poorest and most distressed
- You aren't coming through here: Nuns build chapel to block fracking gas pipeline
- ISIS receipt surfaces in Mosul for sale of 20-year-old woman to jihadi for $1,500
- 16-year-old Christian boy is the latest victim of Pakistan's blasphemy law
- More than 9 in 10 British kids don't go to church: Here's how Scripture Union is helping change that
- Top musicians are to sing all 150 Psalms in one weekend. What can this teach our world today?
- Middle East is 'going backwards' and Syria will get worse, warns head of SAT-7