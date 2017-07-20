Entertainment
'Agents of Mayhem' release date, gameplay news: New trailer introduces the Firing Squad

Maolen Estomagulang

Promotional photo for Volition's "Agents of Mayhem."Facebook/AOMTheGame

In less than a month, "Agents of Mayhem" will finally arrive on store shelves. To help everyone prepare, developer Volition has dropped a brand-new trailer that introduces the Firing Squad – namely Scheherazade, Oni and Pierce Washington also known as Kingpin.

Each member of the Firing Squad has their own unique play style and abilities. For instance, Scheherazade, who is an enigmatic Iranian assassin, fights with her sword or debilitating blades. She also has the ability to suddenly disappear, only to reappear next to her prey.

Oni, on the other hand, is a former Yakuza assassin. He radiates an aura of fear that weakens most adversaries before using a pistol to deal a lethal kill-shot.

Lastly, Pierce Washington returns as his wannabe-superstar alter-ego, Kingpin. While he always brings with him a machine gun, he also calls down an overpowering musical force when things get tough; hypnotizing enemies into a dancing fever they will never walk away from.

The Firing Squad joined previously announced agents – a former sky pirate, Fortune; a chief petty officer of the U.S. Navy, Hardtack; an actor, Hollywood; and an Indian immunologist, Rama. Also available to select are Joule, Red Card, Daisy, Braddock and Yeti.

The new trailer's release comes after Volition revealed that the upcoming open world action-adventure video game will support a High Dynamic Range (HDR) setting on PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Windows. Volition's producer Kate Nelson said in an interview with WCCF Tech that they would be using the said hardware to create a more crowded and vibrant open world.

"During development, we target 1080p with at least 30fps and often find we go higher as consoles grow. Higher end PCs by nature have a hardware advantage over consoles in terms of performance," she explained.

"Agents of Mayhem" is set to be released on Aug. 15.

