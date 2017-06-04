After London's terror attack: A Pentecost prayer

x

Last night's terrorist attack in London brought fear to the capital once again. It came as the general election campaign was entering its last week, with political tensions running high. It also came as Islamic State – presumed to be behind the outrage – is collapsing in Mosul, its last major stronghold in Iraq, and is calling for sympathisers in other countries to attack when and where they can. And it fell on the eve of Pentecost, when the Church celebrates the coming of the Spirit on the Church.

A Pentecost prayer:

God of compassion, we pray for the injured and bereaved from last night's attack. We mourn for them as they face the shock of violence that will mark them for life. We pray for the hospital and emergency services, that you will strengthen them in body, mind and spirit as they do what has to be done.

And on this day, we pray that the fire of Pentecost will fall on your Church again and help us bring light to the world.

We pray that the gift of tongues will be given to us again, so that we will be able to speak of love, peace and forgiveness in a language everyone can understand.

We pray that the breath of your Spirit will fill our churches, our homes and our hearts, and that the storms of anger, fear and bitterness may be calmed.

And we pray that your Kingdom will come, and your will may be done.

Amen.