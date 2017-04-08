Adam DeVine to host 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards
Comedian Adam DeVine has been identified as the host of the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards, which will be held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California at 8 p.m. PDT on May 7.
While MTV regularly holds movie awards, this would be its first year recognizing television shows. The network will be holding its first Movie and Television Festival before the actual awarding ceremony. The ceremony will also be a live show this year, as opposed to being pre-taped in the past.
DeVine is best known for his role in the "Pitch Perfect" movies and in the television shows "Workaholics" and "Modern Family." In true comedic style, he said: "I'm so excited to host the MTV Movie and TV Awards. I have dreamed about it since I was a teenager. It was usually a dry dream, but I would be remiss if I didn't admit that sometimes it was wet."
In an interview with People, he joked that he would be a better host compared to Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, who co-hosted the 2016 MTV Movie Awards and whose tandem received positive responses from the viewers. He said, "I'm going to be more muscular than them and have more vascularity. That's the only way."
While this will be the first time that DeVine will be hosting the awards, this is not his first appearance in the show. In fact, he won an award last year for "Best Kiss," along with his "Pitch Perfect" co-star Rebel Wilson. He admitted that he got advice from the Australian comedienne about the gig as she previously hosted the awards in 2013.
The nominees for the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards will be announced this week. Meanwhile, the presenters and performers for the show are yet to be revealed. Casey Patterson, along with Garrett English of MTV, will serve as the executive producer for the second year running.
