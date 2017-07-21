Actress to play Princess Jasmine in Disney's new live-action Aladdin is a committed Christian

x

Disney's choice for Princess Jasmine, Naomi Scott, is a Christian (Photo: Reuters)

Now there's another Christian in Hollywood for believers to get excited about after the casting of Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine in Disney's next live action movie.

The 24-year-old pastors' daughter is on the rise after appearing as the Pink Ranger in the 2017 Power Rangers movie.

Now she's set to soar after landing the part of Princess Jasmine, known to generations of children as the girl who won the heart of Aladdin in the 1992 Disney animated movie.

According to her Wikipedia page, her parents are both pastors at the Bridge Church, Woodford, in Redbridge, England, where she also once served as a worship leader.

Dad, Chris Scott, is described on the church's leadership page as a fully accredited minister with Assemblies of God, while mom Usha 'has been involved in church leadership at all levels.'

Naomi, who is married to footballer Jordan Spence, also seems comfortable with sharing her faith as she moves further into Hollywood. Earlier in the year, she spoke out about her concern for Christians suffering for their faith on her Twitter page.

'So many christians being targeted in Egypt and other areas. Praying for all my brothers and sisters around the world who face persecution,' she tweeted.

And she was happy encouraging her fans to check out a Hillsong track over the Easter season:

✞ Grace To Grace (Easter Single) - Hillsong Worship https://t.co/KkB4jbDX7h — Naomi Scott (@NaomiScott) April 17, 2017

Aside from carving out a name for herself in Hollywood movies, Naomi is also passionate about music and already has two EPs under her belt, Invisible Division released in 2014 and Promises from 2016.

The team helping her make her music actually come from the church too, something she feels really benefits the music-making process.

In a recent interview with Hypebae magazine, she talked about the connection between her chuch upbringing and what making music means to her.

'God is the ultimate creative force. Growing up in the Church fostered an inner spirituality that also introduced me to the concept of music having a deeper meaning,' she said. 'There has always been a connection between my faith, and realizing that music can have a soul and purpose, which has ultimately affected the way I approach the art. Listening to soulful vocalists like Mary Mary and Kim Burrell; playing the piano, and leading worship has directly shaping my artistry.'

Naomi will be starring in Aladdin alongside Will Smith as the Genie, voiced by Robin Williams in the original 1992 animation, and Mena Massoud as Aladdin.

Expectations are high for the live-action remake of this family classic, which won an Academy Award for best score and best song for 'A Whole New World.'