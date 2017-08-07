Actors Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announce separation

x

Chris Pratt and Annas Faris have announced their separation after eight years together.

They said on Pratt's Facebook page yesterday: 'Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.'

Chris Pratt gives credit to God for his current success as an actor. Facebook/Chris Pratt

The couple met in 2007 while filming the romantic comedy Take Me Home Tonight and were married in 2009.

Faris has been described as one of the most talented comic actresses of her generation. She was previously married to actor Ben Indra.

Pratt played Andy Dwyer in the US comedy series Parks and Recreation and also starred in Jurassic World and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.

Advertisement

He has been open about his Christian faith, describing his conversion experience in magazine interviews and saying of the premature birth of his son that it 'restored my faith in God, not that it needed to be restored, but it really redefined it'. As his star was being prepared for the Hollywood Walk of Fame he posted on Facebook: 'Psalm 126:3: "The LORD has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy."'