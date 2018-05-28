ACLU, Planned Parenthood sue Iowa over law banning abortions after fetal heartbeat is detected

Reuters/Kevin Lamarque Pro-choice protesters demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington March 2, 2016.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and affiliates of Planned Parenthood in Iowa have filed a lawsuit against the state to challenge a new law that prohibits abortions after the detection of the unborn baby's heartbeat.

The new law, which is scheduled to come into effect on July 1, would require physicians to determine if the unborn baby's heartbeat can be detected before performing an abortion. Fetal heartbeats can be detected as early as six weeks, in effect making the legislation the earliest ban on abortions in the U.S.

According to Life News, the legislation contains exceptions in cases of rape, incest, fetal abnormalities and medical emergencies.

The ACLU and Planned Parenthood reportedly filed a lawsuit against Gov. Kim Reynolds, who signed the bill into law earlier this month, and the Iowa Board of Medicine.

The two organizations are asking the Polk County District Court to declare the new law unconstitutional and prevent it from taking effect as the legal proceedings move forward.

Planned Parenthood of the Heartland President and CEO Suzanna de Baca denounced the new measure, saying it would have a "devastating effect" on women seeking abortions.

"Most of the people who come to us are beyond six weeks [gestation] and it would mean they would have to go out of state," she said, according to Iowa Public Radio. "Or even worse, we foresee that there would be patients who would try to self-induce [abortions] often using dangerous or illegal means".

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, a Democrat, has announced that he would defend the legislation in court.

"The disqualification is based on the Attorney General's determination that he could not zealously assert the state's position because of his core belief that the statute, if upheld, would undermine rights and protections for women," a letter from the A.G.'s office to the state Executive Council read.

Breanna Smith, a spokesperson for Reynolds, has announced that the Thomas More Society will be representing the state in court at no cost to taxpayers. However, the hiring of an outside law firm would still require the approval of the Executive Council.

"We knew there would be a legal fight, but it's a fight worth having to protect innocent life," Smith said in an email.

Supporters of the new law have expressed hope that its passage would eventually lead to the repeal of Roe v. Wade. Similar laws have been passed in North Dakota and Arkansas, but were overturned by federal courts.