'Absolver' update news: Patch 1.05 now live for PC; here's what it does

Promotional photo for "Absolver." YouTube/DevolverDigital

The martial arts-focused video game "Absolver" hit shelves last August and since then, players have experienced some server issues. Thankfully, the patch 1.05 is now live, bringing in plenty of improvements.

"Absolver" follows the warrior character, Prospect, who travels across Adal to battle other players and prove his worth to become one of the peacekeepers. Despite its promising premise, the game fails to deliver.

Hence, developer Sloclap dropped patch 1.05 for Microsoft Windows platform, which aims to improve the game's overall stability. To begin with, the update brings countless improvements to server connection and matchmaking.

Patch 1.05 also fixes several frustrating bugs related to different aspects of gameplay. For instance, those bugs that prevent players from creating or joining a school, and when Achievements would not be unlocked on Steam and PlayStation 4.

A double-save option and cross-region invitation have also been added. The former aims to avoid complete progression loss if a save file gets corrupted, while the latter enables players to play with individuals from different regions.

"Beat an AI to unlock your due achievements," the full notes for patch 1.05 reads. "Fixes Boss progression not being updated (For now, this fix only works for bosses, we're still working on fixing the Marked Ones progression issue."

Aside from the patch 1.05, Sloclap will provide another update next week. While details are still scarce, players can expect more improvements based on the current patch's feedback and some new in-game goodies.

"We are aware that some players are facing big lag issues, preventing them from enjoying the online experience in Absolver," Sloclap's development team said in a statement obtained by Polygon. "We apologize for the rocky start, the team is working night and day to improve this. We have a couple of major fixes in the works, which should be deployed next week and should improve these issues."