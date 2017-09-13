'Absolver' news: Patch 1.05 for the game now online, PS4 patch soon to follow

"Absolver," an online multiplayer melee combat game about warring elite corps. Steam website

Players of "Absolver" would be comforted to hear that a new patch has been released for the online multiplayer game along with a host of changes and bug fixes.

Patch 1.05 for "Absolver" aims to address one of the most glaring issues of the game since its launch, server lag. No matter how good an online game is, server lag will and can potentially ruin user experience.

As per the patch notes of "Absolver's" 1.05 update, various improvements have been made to the server connection, especially for matchmaking, which should make the task of finding game sessions less frustrating and smoother for users. Should a save file of the game also become corrupted, a "double-save" feature will make sure that the player will have a backup of the save. Also included are various bug fixes when joining a school in-game. In general, the update introduced stability and fixes for performance issues.

Most importantly, patch 1.05 for the game aims to include the cross-region invitation, which means that there are now more individuals one can compete with, as they would not be locked to players from the same region. This essentially expands the player base of the game, which is highly important since it is an online multiplayer game.

Whether this can improve the standing of the game in Steam remains to be seen. As of the moment, it still has a "mixed" player reception. According to PC Games Network, "Absolver's" latency and lag issues has actually hurt the player base of the game due to it being a melee combat multiplayer game. The concurrent player count (players, playing all at the same time) even took a sharp and dramatic drop since the game's release from 19,000 Steam players to just 2,400 on Sept. 9.

The PlayStation 4 (PS4) version's 1.05 update will soon follow, the developer has then reminded players that Sony will need to approve all the other updates before the latest patch goes live on PS, as reported by PlayStation Lifestyle.

Sloclap, the developer of the game is optimistic and has also announced a 1.06 update arriving in the coming week which will include some new stuff to enjoy in-game.