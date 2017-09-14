Abby Lee Miller news: Nia Sioux shares thoughts on former instructor; Miller returns to 'Dance Moms' and criticizes Laurieann Gibson

Abby Lee Miller at the Teen Choice Awards in 2014. Reuters/Danny Moloshok

It is no secret that former "Dance Moms" instructor Abby Lee Miller is not exactly the most well-liked person on the show, both on-screen and off. A few faces from "Dance Moms" have already spoken up regarding her personality, and Nia Sioux is the latest to share her thoughts on Miller.

The former "Dance Moms" star revealed to J-14 that she was often asked by fans about Miller – if the former instructor was really that mean to them. Sioux would respond with "What you see is what you get," confirming that Miller can be that mean to them. She went on to explain that not everything is shown on television, so other people might see it differently. However, in her opinion, Miller is apparently much worse when the cameras are not rolling and that nothing really changes.

Naturally, as previously mentioned, Sioux is not the only one who shared this sentiment among the mixed memories she has of the show and of Miller. Chloe Lukasiak previously said that the show gave her tougher skin, and Kendall Vertes shared that the show has done a lot for her too.

On the other side of things, it should come as a surprise to many fans of the show that Miller came back to "Dance Moms," and that the moms are not happy about this at all. In the 21st episode of the seventh season, Miller returned to the show. She also had a bone to pick with the current instructor, Laurieann Gibson.

Previously, the moms of the dancers were quick to judge Gibson when she was first brought in as a guest choreographer. However, when Miller came back to the show, the moms were just as quick to be in favor of Gibson compared to Miller.

Lifetime released a teaser for the episode, showing the moms' disapproval of bringing Miller back. The moms even went to the extent stating that they will leave the show with their daughters, should Miller stay. Ashlee Allen, one of the moms, told Miller that she put them all in a situation where they had to find someone else. Allen continued that when Gibson was brought in, she was much more invested.

Miller responded to Allen's criticism by saying that Gibson is desperate for work, and that she has continuously worked for six years. Jill Vertes also shared the same sentiments as Allen, saying that the girls love Gibson and even told Miller that they did not want her to come back.

Miller was sentenced to 366 days in prison back in May after pleading guilty for bankruptcy fraud.