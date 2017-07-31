Abby Lee Miller news: 'Dance Moms' star reveals pre-prison activities, shares thoughts on former student's success

After pleading guilty for bankruptcy fraud back in May, "Dance Moms" star Abby Lee Miller talked about life before prison in a Lifetime exclusive called "Dance Moms: Abby Tells All."

Miller was shown during the Lifetime special sitting in the backseat and eating macaroni and cheese on the way to the Federal Correctional Complex in Victorville, California, where she will serve her sentence. The cameras stopped rolling when they arrived and Miller was brought inside. She was heard asking a worker how far the bathroom was from the car.

Miller was crying as she told herself, "It's over." The "Dance Moms" star was sentenced to 366 days in prison, with two-year probation after and a fine of $40,000.

In the Lifetime interview with Jedidiah Bila of "The View" before serving her prison sentence, Miller shared some thoughts regarding what has happened over the past few months, as well as the success of one of her former students, Maddie Ziegler.

During this two-hour interview, Miller revealed that Ziegler seems to have distanced herself from Miller and did not even mention her in the memoir she recently released.

Ziegler has managed maintained her success after the show, and Miller took credit for helping the youngster get to where she is right now. Miller said that when she looked at the opportunities that came Ziegler's way because of the show and after the show, they all involved dancing.

The former "Dance Moms" host also said that had she not taken Ziegler under her wing, she would not be where she is today. Miller did make it clear, though, that she did not "make" anyone, but that she definitely added her "two cents" in.

When it came to life behind bars, Miller shared that she hoped it will not be as bad as she imagines it to be, and that if it's bad, that she might not be able to survive it.