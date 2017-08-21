Abby Lee Miller in prison latest news: 'Dance Moms' stars speak up against former instructor

Former "Dance Moms" instructor Abby Lee Miller YouTube/Lifetime

It has been a while since former "Dance Moms" instructor Abby Lee Miller entered prison to serve her 366-day sentence. Not much has been reported since her imprisonment, but some of the stars of the reality show have started to speak up against Miller.

If there was anything to know about the relationship between the stars of the reality show and Miller, it was that things were almost never very pleasant. As revealed by Entertainment Tonight, the stars shared their thoughts regarding their former instructor's current prison stint and how they would film without her.

During the 2017 Teen Choice Awards, Christi Lukasiak said that she was not surprised upon hearing the news that Miller was going to prison. Lukasiak added that she has known Miller for a long time, and because there was a lot of history between them, it was not surprising when she found out she was going to serve time behind bars. Lukasiak did not state the exact reasons as to why she was not shocked, and only revealed that they are no longer friends.

Lukasiak did not even watch the scenes of Miller eating macaroni and cheese on her way to prison. She explained that she did not want to give her the ratings. Dancer Kendall Vertes, on the other hand, just wished Miller the best as she did not know what to say regarding her prison stint.

Lukasiak's daughter Chloe saw this as an opportunity to be grateful for the experience. This was only because she believed that everything had happened for a reason, and that this incident has helped her grow.

The show has gone ahead and recruited a new dance instructor to replace Miller, who has already gotten such a warm welcome from the dancers. Celebrity choreographer Laurieann Gibson was revealed to be the new instructor in a recent episode of "Dance Moms." Gibson has worked with high-profile performers like Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, and even the late Michael Jackson.

In the most recent episode, Gibson told the class that she makes stars out of dancers, compared to Miller whom she thinks makes robots. She was already chosen to be the new instructor even before Miller was sent to prison. Ashlee Terrie Allen, one of the moms on the show, said that Gibson went to Europe prior to Miller's sentence so she does not feel bad about the replacement.