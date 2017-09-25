Aaron Carter news: Star checks in to rehab to 'work on himself'

Singer Aaron Carter poses on the red carpet at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Aaron Carter is finally getting the help he needs, as the former teenage pop star has reportedly checked in a facility to "improve his health." The last few months have been stressful for Carter, with a driving under the influence (DUI) arrest that came mid-July and a couple of other "wellness checks" by the police because of his apparent suicidal behavior.

In a statement released to E! News, Carter's representative Steve Honig said: "Aaron has decided to enter a facility to improve his health and work on his overall wellness. He is going to do this privately and focus all his attention on being the best person and performer possible. He is grateful for the support and love from his fans and looks forward to coming back stronger than ever before."

Carter has previously refused the possibility of entering rehab, but is apparently "changing his decision every hour," one source said. No exact details about his rehabilitation have come to light just yet, but hours after the news broke out, the former child star wrote a message to his fans on Twitter.

"My loved ones, I would like to tell all of you that I will be disappearing for a while to work on myself. I would also like to announce that I am releasing a gift to you on Oct. 27. In time for Halloween, a new version of 'I Want Candy'," Carter wrote.

"4 weeks later, I will be releasing my first single from my new album, LOVE. I'll see you soon looking amazing and ready to play all my new songs LIVE. Most importantly, my stressors haven't subsided with family and this year has been crazy and I need some time off from all of it," continued the post

Carter has been fairly public about his personal struggles and has often used Twitter to express his sentiments about his life. Back in 2015, he penned an open letter to Twitter about the "darker side of fame," revealing he has always been judged and misunderstood about his past.