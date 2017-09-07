Aaron Carter news: Cops visit former pop star three times after car accident

Singer Aaron Carter poses on the red carpet at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Just after the news of his car accident, American entertainer and former child pop star, Aaron Carter had been visited by cops more than once within a 24-hour time frame. Reports claim that Carter has attempted to buy firearms with the intent of threatening people.

The initial reports of Carter's gun purchase came from TMZ, wherein they have stated that Carter wanted to use the weapons to intimidate or threaten his family. They retrieved anonymous tips from people who lived in close proximity to Carter. Residents within the area had been growing fearful of the celebrity's actions. Thus, they had called the cops to take care of the situation.

One of the calls was clocked at 11:47 a.m. on Tuesday — and the caller stated that Carter has been attempting to get a hold of a firearm in the past two weeks. Eventually, this led to the authorities paying Carter a visit in his home in Florida, but no one responded. The cops had returned two more times after their initial visit, and were only greeted with lights being turned off and blinds being closed.

There are no reports yet that confirm or disconfirm Carter's alleged intention to threaten others — family or otherwise.

It is notable to mention that after the car accident, Carter refused to be taken in for a psychological evaluation. The evaluation was deemed necessary by doctors because Carter allegedly refused to take medical treatment and assisted transport after he was admitted to the hospital.

Carter had just experienced an accident wherein he crashed his BMW and suffered from a broken nose and other minor injuries. The actor was lucky to have come out of the accident alive without sustaining life-threatening complications. No other person was harmed according to his publicists. Carter even reassured his fans that he was definitely fine in a recent tweet.

These matters stir public concern since this is not the first time that Carter has been involved in situations such as this. He was arrested in July earlier this year for driving under the influence (DUI) charges, and drug possession. Fans hope that this dark time will pass for the former pop star.