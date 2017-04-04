A word of advice for every Christian stuck in a spiritual rut

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pexels

"I press toward the goal to the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus." – Philippians 3:14 (MEV)

In our walk of life as Christ-followers, there's no other direction but to go forward. Oftentimes, however, many Christians feel like they're stuck in a stage. Some feel like they're in the same place over and over again, facing the same problems with no hope of overcoming them.

Are you in that kind of situation? If you are, I want to encourage you and tell you this: You can get out of that rut where you're stuck.

Hope to get out of that pit

All who are in Christ Jesus know that before the Lord saved them, they were all stuck in a pit. We're all stuck in the pit of sin and death. We were all stuck in hopelessness, morbidly assured that we will soon go to eternal destruction in hell. And yes, there's no amount of money, no amount of goodwill, no amount of charity that could ever purchase for us a ticket away from the impending doom that sin brings. (see Romans 3:10, 6:23; Ephesians 2:1-3)

However, in His great mercy God gave us the key to going out – His one and only begotten Son, Jesus Christ. Because of His death we are freed from sin, and because of His resurrection we are assured of eternal life. (see John 3:16-17; Ephesians 2:4-10)

If God was able to rescue us from our biggest, deepest, and worst problems, then how much more can He pull us out of the rut we're stuck in (see Romans 8:32)? We need to stop despairing and stop confessing hopelessness with our mouths.

We need to believe in God who can take us out of any pit we're in.

Stepping out

God can get us unstuck from the rut we're in, but we need to get out of it ourselves. Consider our salvation: Christ already finished atoning for our sins, but we need to repent of our sins and put our faith in His finished work. Then we must follow it up with acts in keeping with repentance, for only then do we prove we have been saved. (see Acts 2:36-39; Matthew 3:8; Luke 3:8)

Getting out of that mess you're in requires the same thing. You put your faith in God, do what is right, and keep pressing forward, just like what Paul said at the verse at the start of this article. We need to press on until we reach Jesus at the finish line of our lives. We need to keep going no matter what hinders us. We must not stop pursuing God. (see Hebrews 12:1-3)

Run free

Friend, if you're stuck in a rut, press on. Feel like God isn't speaking to you? Go fasting. Think like God won't be able to use you again? Start committing yourself to Him, and do things that please Him according to His Word. Feel like you're unforgiven? Hold on to the truth of God's Word that says He is faithful and just to forgive us if we confess our sins to Him (see 1 John 1:9).

Don't let anything hinder you from pursuing Christ. Press toward the goal – Jesus Himself.