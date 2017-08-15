'A Nightmare on Elm Street' news: 'Annabelle: Creation' director David F. Sandberg interested in developing 1980s horror classic

Director David F. Sandberg poses at the LA Film Festival gala screening of "Annabelle: Creation" in Los Angeles, California, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Fresh from the success of "Annabelle: Creation," director David F. Sandberg is now interested in taking on "A Nightmare on Elm Street," a horror franchise that was popular in the 1980s and early 1990s.

In a Reddit thread for New Line Cinema's "Annabelle: Creation," Sandberg was asked what horror movie he would like to remake if given the chance. He replied and expressed interest in "A Nightmare on Elm Street" and "Critters."

"Might be fun if you took something like that in a different direction from previous installments. Like instead of remaking 'Nightmare' you do some continuation of it in the same world kind of thing," the Swedish film director added.

Considering that the "Conjuring" horror movie franchise, which includes "Annabelle" and "The Nun," is under New Line, which also has the rights to "A Nightmare on Elm Street," Sandberg's wish to take on the 1980s classic may not be too far-fetched. Sandberg also directed "Lights Out" which was produced by New Line and was a hit at the box office.

Based on what Sandberg said, he wants to continue the narrative from the 1980s storyline but take it in a different direction. The new iteration would not be a remake but could consider past characters and plots as canon.

That would mean Robert Englund's Freddy Krueger could make an appearance in Sandberg's version of "A Nightmare on Elm Street."

"A Nightmare on Elm Street" was a horror franchise that spanned nine movies. The films featured the evil entity named Freddy Kruger, who preyed on teenagers through their dreams.

His kills would often be ghastly and related to something about the teenager. For example, in "A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master," Kruger turned a teenager into a cockroach and crushed it because the kid was afraid of roaches.

It remains to be seen if Sandberg will have talks with New Line about possibly bringing back "A Nightmare on Elm Street" to the big screen. Expect more reports as the situation unfolds.