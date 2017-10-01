'A Certain Magical Index' season 3 news accidentally leaked

"A Certain Magical Index" promotional image Crunchyroll

It's been almost decade since the first season of "A Certain Magical Index" ("Toaru Majutsu no Index") first aired. Six years ago, the second season also came out. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for a new season to be released since, outside of rumors, the production team behind the hit anime series have been relatively quiet about it.

In a recent post by Animax's "Aniculbu!" (Anime Culture Club) variety show on their website for their Oct. 1 episode, a statement made by Kohei Kawase, a producer of the show in question, hinted the release of the third season. The said section of the post was then removed immediately.

According to the Anime News Network website, the statement read: "'A Certain Magical Index,' captivating many fans since season 1 began airing in 2008 and season 2 in 2010. Over six years later, the broadcasting of season 3 has been green-lit! About a decade after season 1, what kind of story will turn out?"

Coincidentally (or not), Oct. 1 is also the opening day of Dengeki Bunko Aki no Saiten 2017 (Dengeki Bunko Autumn Festival 2017), where they will announce new upcoming shows and franchises.

"A Certain Magical Index" is a light novel series written by Kazuma Kamachi and illustrated by Kiyotaka Haimura. It is published by ASCII Media Works in their Dengeki Bunko imprint. Set in a world where having supernatural abilities is a norm, the protagonist Touma Kamijou whose ability is to negate other abilities (as well as his own luck) meets Index, an English girl who is on the run. Touma is then caught in the conflict between Magicians (people whose abilities are based on their faith and beliefs) and Espers (people with scientific-based abilities).

The novel was adapted into an anime series by the studio J. C. Staff and a manga series by Square Enix and Yen Press.