'A Centaur's Life' spoilers: New episode to deal with new experiences and scary movies

"A Centaur's Life" follows a Centaur girls as she goes about her daily life in a fantasy world. Centaur-anime.com

In the upcoming episode of the Japanese comedy "A Centaur's Life," fans will be able to see a slice of the characters' lives as they deal with brand-new experiences and scary occult movies.

Following its usual dual-themed episodes, the series will show Hime and her band of friends encountering a new kind of experience. The first half of the episode is titled "First Experiences Are Scary and Fun All in One... Pardon the Rhyme." Even though the title does not give a hint as to what this first experience will be, the characters' personalities give clues as to how they will react to it.

Looking at Hime's group, a new adventure offering new experiences will always be welcome, especially for her and her demon friend Nozomi, who lives in a fighting dojo and has been known for her rough and boyish personality.

However, Hime's other friend, the half-satyr girl Kyoko may not find new challenges very appealing, as her calm and composed manner also makes her a little timid about taking on different experiences and challenges. Furthermore, she has the least stamina among the three.

The second half of the episode will deal with another topic. Titled "Occult Movies You Watch as a Kid Are 140% Scarier," this part may show the characters watching a horror movie and sharing stories about the scariest movies they have watched.

Hime, who previously had a fear of snake people, was triggered by a movie that she watched when she was a child. This episode may reveal new fears of Hime that are also related to other movies.

In the previous episode, world-building seemed to be the focus, as a lot of small details about the world was revealed through the girls' talk about getting haircuts. Increasingly, the fantasy world where the characters reside is being revealed piece by piece as they go about their daily lives.

"A Centaur's Life" airs every Sunday, 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and can be viewed online at Crunchyroll.