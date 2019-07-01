A project to promote mutual flourishing for white, black and minority ethnic Anglicans

A major study is underway to find out what makes church a mutually positive experience for white, black and minority ethnic Anglicans.

The study was commissioned by the Diocese of Birmingham, one of the most multicultural dioceses in the Church of England, to better understand the giftings and needs of black and minority ethnic (BAME) Anglicans, and identify the challenges they may face when it comes to integrating into church life.

The project has been launched in recognition of the increasing number of BAME Anglicans and out of a corresponding desire to ensure that churches are places of welcome where all can participate and grow.

The project is being overseen by Dr Andrew Davies, Director of the Edward Cadbury Centre for Public Understanding of Religion at the University of Birmingham, in collaboration with Rev Dr Sharon Prentis, Dean of BAME Affairs in the Diocese of Birmingham, and Dr Sanjee Perera-Child, a cognitive psychologist.

The research team say that while the field of black theology is rich, there has been little academic research into the lived experience of BAME Anglicans within the Church of England, leaving a "vacuum" in knowledge and practice.

"There are theoretical points of view that might exist in academic theology, but they don't quite translate into ministerial practice," said Dr Perera-Child.

"Currently, there is a lot of black theology and people may have shared what they think could be improved or what might not be working properly, but there isn't any real understanding of what the Church needs to do.

"To understand that, we need empirical data and psycho-social insights, and that has to come from the grassroots level of experience."

Over the course of a year, the study will explore the experiences of both lay and ordained Anglicans. And although the study aims to better understand the experience of BAME Anglicans, white Anglicans are also being encouraged to participate in order to give the "entire picture" of what is going on.

In fact, Dr Perera-Child expects that the majority of those who take part will actually be white British Anglicans.

"There are things we can learn from all sorts of people in the Church of England, not just those who are BAME," she told Christian Today.

"We really need to understand the entire picture, so while we are interested in the BAME experience, we need to understand the experiences of everyone to work out if ethnicity makes a difference."

Similarly, although the project is looking specifically at the BAME experience within the Church of England, Christians from other denominations, traditions and parts of the UK are being invited to share their experiences too, so that the research team can get a better idea of the BAME experiences that are specific to the Church of England.

Dr Perera-Child was responsible for drawing up the questionnaire underpinning the study. Some questions are designed to measure things like belonging, while others will ask churches what they have done in practical terms to be more inclusive and welcoming.

"The purpose of this study is to support mutual flourishing and understand how it works in practice, while also trying to understand the ecology of the church," she said.

"What we want to understand is what churches can do so that everyone feels like they belong and like they're welcome, so that everyone in the church can flourish together.

"Ultimately, we want to live in a world where things like race and other characteristics don't exclude anyone or affect how you come together. This study will help us understand how we can achieve that in the Church."

To take part in the study, click here

