A prayer for the Tories vying to be the next Prime Minister

The Evangelical Alliance has released a short prayer for Christians to use in conjunction with the Tory leadership contest.

The race for the leadership will determine not only the next Conservative Party leader but also the country's new Prime Minister following the resignation of Theresa May.

Boris Johnon is frontrunner to replace her but other contenders include Jeremy Hunt, Sajid Javid and Michael Gove.

The leadership contest comes at a critical time for the country and the winner will have huge implications for Britain's departure from the European Union.

The first TV leadership debates will be taking place on Sunday and Tuesday, with Johnson under pressure to attend after being accused of "hiding" from debates.

His rivals have all promised to be there, but Johnson has declined Sunday's Channel 4 debate while promising to appear at the BBC's event on Tuesday.

In a joint statement, Jeremy Hunt, Michael Gove, Dominic Raab, Sajid Javid, Matt Hancock, and Rory Stewart said: "The next Conservative Leader, and Prime Minister, will have the crucial task of uniting Britain behind a new vision - not only to deliver Brexit, but to define what comes next.

"This leadership contest provides an important opportunity to debate, to shape and to define the ideas which will underpin those competing visions.

"That is why we are committed to taking part in the Channel 4 televised debates this Sunday and the BBC programme next Tuesday."

The prayer from the Evangelical Alliance reads:

Heavenly Father, we lift to you our government this week.

We pray for those who are hoping to lead the UK over the coming years, that they would campaign with integrity, truth and compassion.

We pray for those who will decide our next prime minister, that they would vote in love, hope and wisdom.