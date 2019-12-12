A prayer by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Chief Rabbi and Senior Imam to remember the Holocaust

A prayer written jointly by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis and Senior Imam Qari Asim remembers the six million Jews killed in the Holocaust "with heavy hearts".

The faith leaders have written the prayer ahead of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp, which is being commemorated on Holocaust Memorial Day on January 27.

Olivia Marks-Woldman, Chief Executive of Holocaust Memorial Day Trust said: "It's fantastic to see that Jewish, Christian and Muslim faith leaders are standing together and encouraging others to do so too.

"Holocaust Memorial Day is significant for people of all faiths and backgrounds and each year there are hundreds of faith and interfaith activities organised to mark the day.

"On Holocaust Memorial Day in January, we will remember those murdered during the Holocaust, under Nazi Persecution and in more recent genocides, as well as challenging people to stand together to create a safer, more respectful world today."

The theme of 2020's Holocaust Memorial Day is 'Stand Together', with communities up and down the country being invited to stand together to stop division and prevent the spread of hate in society.

The prayer penned by the three faith leaders remembers the horror of the Holocaust and the consequences of "destructive prejudices".

It calls on people of all faiths and none to work together to protect and support the marginalised.

It reads:

A prayer for Holocaust Memorial Day

Loving God, we come to you with heavy hearts, remembering the six million Jewish souls murdered during the Holocaust.

In the horrors of that history, when so many groups were targeted because of their identity, and in genocides which followed, we recognise destructive prejudices that drive people apart.

Forgive us when we give space to fear, negativity and hatred of others, simply because they are different from us.

In the light of God, we see everyone as equally precious manifestations of the Divine, and can know the courage to face the darkness.

Through our prayers and actions, help us to stand together with those who are suffering, so that light may banish all darkness, love will prevail over hate and good will triumph over evil.

Amen