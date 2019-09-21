A balancing act: security vs openness at churches

Christianity calls its followers to welcome people from all walks of life into the church. However, tragic events in which churches have been targeted for this very practice have placed ministries in a difficult position.

The tragic Sutherland Springs, Texas, shooting in which 26 worshippers were killed in 2017, was marked as one of the deadliest attacks in US history at a place of worship. This event and more throughout the years have shaped many debates within the church, one of them being how ministries should protect their congregation while still upholding the call to welcome strangers into the church.

Current Security Conflicts in the Church

A 19-year study, found a total of 1,706 deadly force incidents in places of worship—with robbery and domestic issues being the most prominent issues affecting churches.

While the bulk of church activity happens during weekly services, there are also several events throughout the week that put churchgoers in a vulnerable position and pose security threats on a regular basis. This includes Bible study meetings, school pick-ups and running daycare facilities, volunteer events, and the fact that church doors are expected to be unlocked most of the time (if not 24/7). A few technical issues affecting church security include:

Church-sponsored events, including weddings, funerals, and baptisms put regular members and staff at risk. Nonmembers are able to easily gain access without being noticed, particularly in large congregations of over 100 members.

Church buildings generally have several major entrances to mitigate heavy traffic before and after services. However, doorways outside of the main foyer are rarely monitored closely during a service.

Community events require volunteers to get into church facilities during times when there is naturally a low level of security.

During the offering periods of a church service, ministers and ushers are preoccupied with the handling of the collection basket, not who is coming in and out of the main entrances.

How Churches Can Prioritize Security and Remain Welcoming

In response to an increase in church theft and violence, many places of worship have implemented security ministries, including armed ushers, installing cameras and alarms, and conducting emergency drills with members and church officials alike. Some have even gone as far as to conduct background checks on volunteers and staff. However, these efforts have been criticized for changing the welcoming atmosphere of the church and deterring sincere newcomers.

A recent mobile-access study reported that religious institutions are one of the top five industries that have invested the most in access control technology, with commercial real estate, law offices and telecommunications businesses leading the charge. This mass adoption of new technology within the church and other large industries indicates a strong desire for security solutions that can remain unobtrusive and won't interfere with the community's sense of belonging.

Several religious freedom organizations have developed standard security protocols for ministries to implement in their communities. Here are some of the most subtle security options that church communities can embrace:

Hire professional security agents to train church staff and provide risk assessments of the property. This can be done discreetly and will highlight some potential risks that lay people may not be aware of. Video surveillance: There are many camera brands that can be integrated with powerful open source software to bring churches into an environment of better awareness and protection from a wide range of liabilities. Coordinate with local law enforcement and off-duty police or military personnel within the congregation for events and large gatherings. Install access control technology on key entrances and exits, which can include a system of door readers, alarms and security cameras that can all be managed by multiple admins from one central dashboard. Access control allows you to keep the doors on timers, so that they remain open before a service and lock to the outside after a certain time or enable administrators to turn on a lockdown feature in the event of a true emergency.

Churches are investing more resources than ever before to keep their congregations safe without excluding or alienating newcomers. Several innovations in technology have allowed places of worship to maximize their security efforts in unobtrusive ways, with minimal disruption to the welcoming spiritual atmosphere that churches strive to cultivate.

About the author: Ashley Davis works for Kisi, an access control company that advises many faith-based organizations on how to secure their facilities with modern technology.