7 Simple Tips to Get Rid of Acne at Home

Acne is a common skin condition affecting about 85% of the entire world population at some point in life. Conventional treatments for acne can be rather expensive and often come with other undesirable side effects such as irritation, redness and dryness. This could be exactly why most affected people tend to seek alternative, cheaper remedies to naturally cure acne. The following are 7 simple tips you can utilize to get rid of acne at home:

Topical Application of Apple Cider Vinegar

Typically, apple cider vinegar is created from fermented apple cider or unfiltered juice from pressed apples. Like several other vinegars, it is popular for its capability to fight off various types of viruses and bacteria. Apple cider vinegar is composed of organic acids that can kill acne. Particularly, succinic acid helps to suppress the inflammation acne causes thus preventing scarring while lactic acid improves the appearance of acne scars. Generally, apple cider vinegar dries up the excess oils that cause acne to develop.

Using a Cinnamon and Honey Mask

Both cinnamon and honey are great antioxidants. Studies have indicated that introducing antioxidants to the skin is much more effective at reducing acne as compared to common acne medications such as retinoid and benzoyl peroxide despite their antibacterial properties. Cinnamon and honey have the ability to fight off bacteria and reduce inflammation – the two factors that actually trigger acne. While the antibacterial, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of cinnamon and honey are beneficial for acne-prone skin, there are no existing studies on their ability to actually treat acne.

Spot Treating with Tea Tree Oil

As an essential oil, tea tree oil is well known for its ability to reduce skin inflammation by fighting off bacteria. There are several studies that have shown the effectiveness of 5% tea tree oil application on the skin in reducing acne. It may not produce immediate effects as is with 5% benzoyl peroxide but with three months of continuous use, it is guaranteed to clear the skin of acne marks. What makes it more convenient is the fact that it has fewer adverse effects and because it is very potent, you only have to use a little and dilute it prior to skin application. This means that whatever little you can find will be enough to get rid of acne.

Application of Green Tea

Green tea is relatively high in antioxidants and highly recommended for drinking to promote

good health. There may not be as many studies exploring the relevance of drinking green tea with regards to treating acne but direct skin application has been shown to help a great deal. This is likely because of the presence of tannins and flavonoids that fight bacteria and reduce inflammation. The major antioxidant in green tea is known as epigallocatechin-3-gallate, a compound that reduces the production of sebum, inhibits the growth of acne and fights inflammation. Applying green tea extract on the skin surface reduces sebum production significantly thus preventing acne pimples. Instead, you can use the best facial steamer as it is great to remove such issues; the thing is easy to use and ensures smoother operation. Don't consider it as a sophisticated tool since you can simply operate the device from anywhere.

Witch Hazel Application

The witch hazel shrub extract contains tannins with strong anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. This could be why it is used in a broad range of skin conditions including insect bites, bruises, burns, varicose veins, eczema, dandruff and acne. There's no indication that specifically points to skin treatment for acne using witch hazel. However, there's enough insight on witch hazel's ability to reduce inflammation, fight bacteria and help in the healing process.

Moisturizing with Aloe Vera

The clear gel in aloe vera is often added to soaps, ointments, creams and lotions and is commonly used in the treatment of skin conditions including burns, rashes and abrasions among others. Aloe vera gel, when applied to the skin, helps to fight inflammation, heal wounds and treat burns. Aloe vera also contains sulfur and salicylic acid that are both extensively used in acne treatment. While research shows salicylic acid and sulfur to be effective treatments for acne, aloe vera's anti acne benefits haven't been further exploited.

Regular Exfoliation

Exfoliation helps to get rid of the top layer of the skin's dead cells. It can either be achieved mechanically by brushing or scrubbing or removed chemically by dissolving in an acid. Exfoliation is believed to significantly improve acne by removing those skin cells clogging pores. Also, it has been known to make acne treatments more effective by allowing them penetrate deeper once the skin's topmost layer is removed. Microdermabrasion, one exfoliation method, is believed to improve the skin's appearance including some cases of acne scarring. There are several exfoliation products online and in stores but it's easy to make a scrub at home using salt or sugar.

Conclusion

Acne is a common skin problem but unfortunately, available conventional treatments have

adverse effects that can accelerate the condition to a worse off situation. But with natural home remedies, you get to save yourself a great deal of trouble and money. While they may not work for everyone, they are definitely worth a try. Nonetheless, if your acne is rather severe, you might want to first consult with a dermatologist.