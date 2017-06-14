5 passages in the Bible to help you cope with stress

x

With all the hustle and bustle that everyday life brings, it's normal for people to experience stress one way or another. Not knowing how to handle it, however, will cause a lot of damage to a person over time.

Christians, on the other hand, have a natural form of defense from stress called the goodness of God. While the world throws various kinds of stressing things, Christians have a safe refuge wherein they can hide and be safe from any form of damaging stress. This, thanks to the loving hands of God.

Are you under stress right now? Here are some Bible verses that will help you cope with and overcome stress.

2 Corinthians 4:7-10 – "But we have this treasure in earthen vessels, that the excellence of the power may be of God and not of us. We are hard-pressed on every side, yet not crushed; we are perplexed, but not in despair; persecuted, but not forsaken; struck down, but not destroyed—always carrying about in the body the dying of the Lord Jesus, that the life of Jesus also may be manifested in our body."

Psalm 91:1-8 – "He who dwells in the secret place of the Most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, "He is my refuge and my fortress; My God, in Him I will trust." Surely He shall deliver you from the snare of the fowler [a]nd from the perilous pestilence. He shall cover you with His feathers, [a]nd under His wings you shall take refuge; His truth shall be your shield and buckler. You shall not be afraid of the terror by night, [n]or of the arrow that flies by day, [n]or of the pestilence that walks in darkness, [n]or of the destruction that lays waste at noonday. A thousand may fall at your side, [a]nd ten thousand at your right hand; But it shall not come near you. Only with your eyes shall you look, [a]nd see the reward of the wicked."

Psalm 27:4-5 – "One thing I have desired of the Lord, that will I seek: That I may dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life, to behold the beauty of the Lord, and to inquire in His temple. For in the time of trouble He shall hide me in His pavilion; In the secret place of His tabernacle He shall hide me; He shall set me high upon a rock."

Psalm 91:14-16 – "Because he has set his love upon Me, therefore I will deliver him; I will set him on high, because he has known My name. He shall call upon Me, and I will answer him; I will be with him in trouble; I will deliver him and honor him. With long life I will satisfy him, [a]nd show him My salvation."

John 16:33 (Jesus) – "These things I have spoken to you, that in Me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation; but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world.""