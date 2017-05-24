5 lessons from Barna about the divided Christians of America

x

A new study by Barna sheds light on the political commitments of America's faith communities. Reuters

A recent extensive study by Barna Group has explored the ideological commitments of America's diverse faith communities. Assessing everything from theological conservatism to LGBT sympathies and gun ownership, the research shines an interesting light on some of America's most influential groups.

Although a minority (six per cent of the US population), evangelical Christians were a frequent talking point of the latest US election. Eight in ten white evangelicals cast their votes for Donald Trump. The figure surprised many who were sure that Donald Trump's unorthodox credentials (a largely impious, wealth-obsessed candidate who had boasted about sexual assault) would disqualify him from evangelical support. However, evangelical and born-again Christians may be more politically determined than once thought.

Barna's assessment included not only white evangelicals (who make up 52 per cent of the group) but those who are black (16 per cent), Hispanic (11 per cent) and Asian (2 per cent).

Predictably conservative

Evangelicals are overwhelmingly political conservatives. Most describe themselves as conservative, fiscally (69 per cent) and socially (79 per cent). Most (71 per cent) oppose government expansion and interference; they, like most Republicans, would prefer 'small government'. Fifty per cent of evangelicals support the Tea Party movement, at least double the support given by any other faith group surveyed. Eight out of ten (84 per cent) are pro-life advocates.

Barna also surveyed 'non-evangelical Born Again Christians', a group significantly more prevalent than evangelicals, making 23 per cent of the US population. They believe in Jesus Christ as their personal saviour, but they do not affirm the seven other points Barna uses to define an 'evangelical'. This group is less conservative: a minority oppose big government (41 per cent), and are less ostensibly conservative on fiscal (56 per cent) and social (59 per cent) issues.

Anti-LGBT?

For evangelicals, only one in 25 (four per cent) support LGBT rights. Seven times as many – though still a minority – of born again Christians say the same (27 per cent). In contrast, 66 per cent of 'religious sceptics' (who make up 22 per cent of the population) support LGBT rights. The figure also escalates for 'notional Christians' (39 per cent) and those from other faiths (47 per cent).

It's an unhelpful statistic for those who want to argue that theological conservatism isn't inescapably opposed to the rights of the LGBT community. Evangelicals are also disinclined to support advocacy groups like Black Lives Matter (18 per cent support it), while a majority of sceptics (53 per cent) and those from other faiths (51 per cent) support the group.

Non-environmentalists

Evangelicals are also broadly unconcerned about environmental issues. Just 18 per cent would describe themselves as environmentalists, twice as many (37 per cent) Born Again Christians say the same. No one group overwhelmingly identifies as 'environmentalist', but religious skeptics are the most supportive at 48 per cent.

Conservative, but not gun-toting

Though conservative, Barna notes that evangelicals defy one right-wing stereotype: seven in 10 (69 per cent) of evangelicals do not own a gun. By contrast, 37 per cent of Born Again Christians do own a gun – the highest proportion of any surveyed faith tribe. Adherents of non-Christian faiths are the least likely to own a gun (10 per cent).

So what?

Evangelicals, according to the survey, are reliably conservative across the board. Non-evangelical Born Again Christians follow evangelical tendencies, but in a more moderate form. To varying degrees, several groups were angry about the current state of America, from 58 per cent of sceptics, to 69 per cent of evangelicals.

The largest faith tribe surveyed was 'notional Christians', 42 per cent of the population. The group is broad and diverse, with no majority opinion on any issue. It is also theologically obscure: they identify with an orthodox view of God (57 per cent), but just 39 per cent find religion personally important to them today, and 68 per cent believe that Jesus sinned during his time on earth.

Ultimately, America's faith tribes hold diversely opposing views on key issues, even among Christians.

George Barna, an analyst of the 2016 election, suggests current trends may not bode politically well for conservative Christianity. He said: 'If the born-again constituency continues to decline, and the sceptic tribe continues its rapid growth, it will become increasingly difficult for conservative candidates to win elections. The 2016 contest may have been the last in which conservative candidates were not entering as ideological underdogs.'

