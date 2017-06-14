5 Bible verses to inspire you to desire a romance with Jesus

x

Jesus is fondly called by many as the "Lover of our soul." He is such a great lover that among all the men in the Bible, He is the perfect role model for husbands (Ephesians 5:25); the perfect groom to His bride the church (see Song of Solomon) and the one who is our first love (see Revelation 2:4).

Yet despite that, we have this tendency to look at the Lord Jesus merely as "Lord," "Teacher," "Master" or even "Savior," and forget that He truly is our Lover, the one who loved us unto death. Far greater than any love story, the divine romance that Jesus invites us to is one that we shouldn't pass.

Are you doubtful of how much Christ loves you? Here are some Bible verses that will inspire you to desire a divine romance with the Groom, Jesus.

John 13:1 (before the cross) – "Now before the Feast of the Passover, when Jesus knew that His hour had come that He should depart from this world to the Father, having loved His own who were in the world, He loved them to the end."

Revelation 1:4-6 – "John, to the seven churches which are in Asia: Grace to you and peace from Him who is and who was and who is to come, and from the seven Spirits who are before His throne, and from Jesus Christ, the faithful witness, the firstborn from the dead, and the ruler over the kings of the earth. To Him who loved us and washed us from our sins in His own blood, and has made us kings and priests to His God and Father, to Him be glory and dominion forever and ever. Amen."

John 14:23 – "Jesus answered and said to him, "If anyone loves Me, he will keep My word; and My Father will love him, and We will come to him and make Our home with him."

Romans 8:38-39 – "For I am persuaded that neither death nor life, nor angels nor principalities nor powers, nor things present nor things to come, nor height nor depth, nor any other created thing, shall be able to separate us from the love of God which is in Christ Jesus our Lord."

Galatians 2:20 – "I have been crucified with Christ; it is no longer I who live, but Christ lives in me; and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave Himself for me."