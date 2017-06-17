5 Bible verses to help you be joyful in trials

x

Pixabay

Trials are a very unpleasant thing. Nobody in their right mind can ever say, in all honesty, that in going through pressures, hardships, trials and persecutions, they are absolutely enjoying it. Yet, the Word of God tells us that we can be joyful in the midst of trials, and even tells us that we should be joyful always!

Do you find it hard to be joyful when you are faced with hardships? Remember that "enjoy" and "joy" are two different things. To enjoy means to feel happy and excited about what is happening or what you are doing, while joy is more than just emotion – it's that unwavering sense of contentment and happiness, knowing that God is with you and will never leave you nor forsake you no matter what you go through, either good or bad.

Are you looking for joy in the midst of trial and suffering? Here are some Bible verses to help you be joyful in the midst of trials.

Habbakuk 3:17-19 – "Though the fig tree does not bud and there are no grapes on the vines, though the olive crop fails and the fields produce no food, though there are no sheep in the pen and no cattle in the stalls, yet I will rejoice in the Lord, I will be joyful in God my Savior. The Sovereign Lord is my strength; he makes my feet like the feet of a deer, he enables me to tread on the heights."

Hebrews 12:1-3 – "Therefore, since we are surrounded by such a great cloud of witnesses, let us throw off everything that hinders and the sin that so easily entangles. And let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us, fixing our eyes on Jesus, the pioneer and perfecter of faith. For the joy set before him he endured the cross, scorning its shame, and sat down at the right hand of the throne of God. Consider him who endured such opposition from sinners, so that you will not grow weary and lose heart."

Advertisement

Psalm 92:4-5 – "For you make me glad by your deeds, Lord; I sing for joy at what your hands have done. How great are your works, Lord, how profound your thoughts!"

Psalm 5:11-12 – "But let all who take refuge in you be glad; let them ever sing for joy. Spread your protection over them, that those who love your name may rejoice in you. Surely, Lord, you bless the righteous; you surround them with your favor as with a shield."

John 16:33 (Jesus) – "I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world."