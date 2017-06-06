5 Bible verses to find help in times of extreme loneliness

x

Pixabay

Nobody wants to be lonely. At times, it would be good to be alone so that you can spend more quality time with God, as well as have some time to rest, but being lonely will never be good for you. God knows that, and that is probably one of the reasons why He said while looking at Adam, "it is not good for the man to be alone." (see Genesis 2:18)

God has made all of us to live in community with a family of believers. We are social beings that have a need for family and friends, especially those who will help us grow in the faith. Far better for those who are able to marry someone that God has willed for them, because that spouse will ensure that any married man or woman will never be alone.

Yet, in all the possible relationships that any man or woman could have, they might still feel lonely. Some could still feel lonely even though there are many surrounding them. Friend, if ever you've felt that way, know that only God can perfectly fill that loneliness in your heart.

Here are some Bible verses that will encourage you and help you realize that you're not alone.

Deuteronomy 31:6 – "Be strong and of good courage, do not fear nor be afraid of them; for the Lord your God, He is the One who goes with you. He will not leave you nor forsake you."

Advertisement

John 15:14-18 (Jesus) – ""If you love Me, keep My commandments. And I will pray the Father, and He will give you another Helper, that He may abide with you forever— the Spirit of truth, whom the world cannot receive, because it neither sees Him nor knows Him; but you know Him, for He dwells with you and will be in you. I will not leave you orphans; I will come to you."

Isaiah 41:10 – "Do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you, I will help you, yes, I will uphold you with My righteous right hand."

John 15:23 (Jesus) – "Jesus answered him, "If a man loves Me, he will keep My word. My Father will love him, and We will come to him, and make Our home with him."

Matthew 28:18-20 – "Jesus came and told his disciples, "I have been given all authority in heaven and on earth. Therefore, go and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit. Teach these new disciples to obey all the commands I have given you. And be sure of this: I am with you always, even to the end of the age.""