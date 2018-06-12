5 Simple Ways To Keep Your Lawn Neat And Organized

(Unsplash/Scott Webb)

*Sponsored

Now that summer and its deliciously warm temperatures are upon us, it's an ideal time to enjoy your outdoor space fully. And whether you're sipping a summery cocktail on the porch, grilling outside or just relaxing in your yard after a tough day's work, one thing is definitely for sure – it's way more inviting, enjoyable and fun doing these in a well-organized and clean space.

As a matter of fact, it's only sensible to wager that you're more likely to sit outside to enjoy your yard when its surroundings are clean. So, exactly how do you keep your lawn and the entire outdoor space in your yard looking clean and pristine? Here are 5 ways to go about it.

Remove Existing Weeds

Weeds are more or less inevitable in most lawns. Pulling them out by their roots ensures that they never grow back in a long time and all you need is a handheld weeder be it Japanese, leverage or fishtail but if you're good at using it, a stirrup or garden hoe may work too.

If the weeds are way out of control, applying such an herbicide as glyphosate directly or using a weed-and-feed product might help to clear out the entire lawn of them. It's the initial step you should measure in case of caring for a lawn. Just remember that these products are more effective in cases where the weeds are identified properly and the product applied at an appropriate season or time of the year.

Dethatch the Lawn

The matted accumulation of organic debris between the roots and blades of grass is commonly referred to as thatch. The disadvantage of having thatch in your lawn is that it can cause dead patches in open spaces and turf that facilitates the growth of weeds.

A good way to prevent this from turning into an irreparable menace is inspecting the lawn for a layer of thatch, and not letting it grow beyond an inch in height. To remove the thatch, you will need a power dethatcher or thatching rake and while dethatching might leave the lawn looking terrible at first, it will recover in about 3-4 weeks.

Water, but Aerate Too

Almost every backyard has a hose – that's a given. You would think that watering grass during periods of drought or heat is enough but for it to grow healthier, your lawn also needs to breath. Inspect the turf for compaction problems by digging a square-foot section of the lawn and examining the roots.

If the roots do not extend further than 2 inches deep, it means that your lawn needs aeration.

Watering one or two days prior to aeration is recommended after which you can run a core aerator all through the lawn once. Renting a core aerator is generally considered cheaper as you won't need to do it as often. Once the lawn is aerated, you can apply sand or compost over it to ensure constant inflow of air.

Mow Grass Appropriately

Healthy lawns are denser and better able to resist weed invasion as compared to neglected ones. You don't have to scalp the lawn entirely; all you need to do is remove only one third off the top of the grass. This you can achieve by setting the mower deck height to leave the grass at a height of about 3 inches.

Taller grass helps in shading out weed seeds thus preventing them from germinating. Alternating the mowing pattern by mowing perpendicularly or at a 45-degree angle from the last mowing direction will help to prevent soil compaction while ensuring the grass grows upright. Keeping the mower blades sharp further ensures that the mowing process is more effective.

Apply Grass Seed on Bare Spots

During the dawn of fall or early in spring, consider overseeding your lawn with cold-season grass seed like Kentucky bluegrass, fescue or rye and when it's summer time, go for warm-season alternatives such as Zoysia or Bermuda grass seeds. For even application of the seeds over the lawn, consider a broadcast seed spreader. And to help the seeds establish, water the lawn regularly especially when temperatures are too high.

Ending Thoughts

There's no point organizing your yard if you never take time to tend your lawn. An unruly lawn is can end up making everything else seem disorganized regardless of the much time you spend to tend your outdoor space.

An unmaintained lawn is a huge turn-off. So, whenever you can, take your time and clean things up and don't let weeds and unwanted grass overtake your yard. Whether you opt for hiring a gardener or a landscaper, both will obviously be well-worth the money you spend. After all, maintaining your lawn is an integral element when it comes to keeping your yard organized, so don't ever skimp on keeping your lawn neat.