5 simple things to know before hiring moving companies in Philadelphia

Moving to a new home could be highly stressing if you have not hired the right moving company. Whether you are moving for your new project or want to relocate for your personal reasons, the need of getting assistance from moving company becomes essential. But at the same time knowing everything about them and gaining an insight into their mode of working also become vital.

When a large number of local and interstate moving companies are floating in the market, choosing the right one becomes little tricky. Therefore, knowing simple things and resolving your every query beforehand with the company could help you fetching the best one for your work.

So here we have come up with five most important things to know before hiring moving companies in Philadelphia. Check them out!

1. Do you have a license?

This should be the foremost question to be asked before hiring any moving company. There are many scams and rogue movers who are flourishing today because people don't bother to ask about them being licensed or not.

United States Department of Transportation has provided a license number to every professional and authentic interstate moving company. Likewise, the companies which are concerned only after assisting people in relocating within the state are looked after by US Department of Transportation and have a state license.

Therefore, checking their number and confirming them being authentic should be your first move. Moving companies should also abide by the set rules and regulations of each state and fulfill every other requirement.

2. What is your prior experience?

If you are living in a high-rise apartment, the moving requirements are different. Similarly, while moving out from townhome with multiple stories, the requirements vary. Therefore, asking the moving companies in prior as to whether they have experience with your kind of moving work or not is essential.

Moving companies should be well aware of the needs which are required while moving things from steep stairs, small doors and no elevators area. They must tackle any odd situation coming into their area like parking restriction and much more. If they have a good experience in handling cases which match yours, you will get a fruitful result. You can rely on BR Moving; it's the best one among others in Philadelphia.

3. What is your liability coverage?

While relocating your belongings the chances of your stuff getting damaged or lost always remain at high stake. You don't want your precious things to get destroyed so easily, right? Therefore before handling your essentialities to the moving company, it is essential to know their insurance policies. Companies must endow multiple liability coverage options to choose by the client. It ensures that no matter what,

you would get the refund of the products that get damaged or lost while relocating by the moving company.

There are two different types of liability options offered by the interstate moving companies:

Full Value protection- As per FMCSA (Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration), under this option, the mover is liable for the replacement value of lost or damaged goods in your entire shipment. It protects your belongings entirely and backs them with a right amount.

Released value- FMCSA explains the Released Value as the most feasible option available. Offered at no additional charge here the mover assumes liability for no more than 60 cents per pound per article.

4. Do you have any references?

Getting recommendations from reliable sources always help in hiring the best moving company. If the moving company itself can provide references from authentic people its worth increases. Apart from this, it is always a great idea to ask your friends and relatives to suggest you an experienced and trustworthy moving company in the locality. You may check the reviews of different moving companies in social media websites as well.

5. Do you offer non-binding estimates?

The extra charges asked by the moving company at the end may come as a total surprise, but it is not a new thing. Moving companies come with non-bidding estimates which mean the final cost is subject to change as per the actual expenses incurred while relocating. Therefore it is better to choose the companies coming with bidding estimate so that you don't have to pay more money at the end.

It is always good to know in prior how much you had to pay for the work. The final price told by the company should include every add-on and extra charges coming along the way. The last quote should be clear without any hidden charges.