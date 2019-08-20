30th anniversary of Marchioness disaster commemorated in Southwark Cathedral

Southwark Cathedral in London has held special services to mark the 30th anniversary of the Marchioness disaster.

The pleasure boat 'Marchioness' sank in the River Thames close to the cathedral in the early hours of 20 August 1989 after hitting the dredger 'Bowbelle'.

There were 130 people on board at the time celebrating a banker's 26th birthday; 51 people died in the tragedy.

On Monday evening, a procession made its way from the cathedral along Clink Street to a site between Cannon Street and Southwark Bridges where a vigil was held on the banks of the river to remember the victims and those who lost their friends and loved ones.

The Bishop of Southwark led a short service, with those attending invited to bring flower petals to throw into the water and carry a candle.

On Tuesday, a special Eucharist is planned for 12:45pm inside the cathedral that would include an Act of memorial. The service is to be presided over by the Bishop of Southwark .

Survivors and families of the victims were to share their reflections at both services.

Following Tuesday's service, flowers are to be laid at the memorial to the disaster at the west end of Southwark

Cathedral.

The memorial lists the names of all those who died and was unveiled in 1991 by Princess Diana.