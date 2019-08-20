30th anniversary of Marchioness disaster commemorated in Southwark Cathedral

Staff writer
Southwark Cathedral's memorial to the victims of the Marchioness Disaster

Southwark Cathedral in London has held special services to mark the 30th anniversary of the Marchioness disaster.

The pleasure boat 'Marchioness' sank in the River Thames close to the cathedral in the early hours of 20 August 1989 after hitting the dredger 'Bowbelle'. 

There were 130 people on board at the time celebrating a banker's 26th birthday; 51 people died in the tragedy. 

On Monday evening, a procession made its way from the cathedral along Clink Street to a site between Cannon Street and Southwark Bridges where a vigil was held on the banks of the river to remember the victims and those who lost their friends and loved ones.

The Bishop of Southwark led a short service, with those attending invited to bring flower petals to throw into the water and carry a candle.

On Tuesday, a special Eucharist is planned for 12:45pm inside the cathedral that would include an Act of memorial. The service is to be presided over by the Bishop of Southwark . 

Survivors and families of the victims were to share their reflections at both services.

Following Tuesday's service, flowers are to be laid at the memorial to the disaster at the west end of Southwark
Cathedral.

The memorial lists the names of all those who died and was unveiled in 1991 by Princess Diana.

Most Read

  1. Billy Graham's grandson Tullian Tchividjian prepares to launch independent church after affairs

  2. Kanye West takes his Sunday Service to a real church

  3. Can football grounds be sacred places?

  4. Christians must speak truth to power - whatever the consequences

  5. These cathedrals aren't crazy: a golf course and helter skelter is exactly what the Church should be doing

  6. With fewer worshipping communities, how can historic churches be preserved for generations to come?

  7. Archbishop of Canterbury backs building of divisive Holocaust memorial next to Parliament

  8. Historic churches repeatedly targeted by lead thieves look to alternative materials

  9. 'It's a national crisis': The UK's birth rate is falling dramatically

More News

  1. norwich

    More than 15,000 people sign petition demanding reinstatement of bus driver suspended over Pride views

  2. african-enterprise

    In Malawi, a sewing school is giving women their independence

  3. churches-conservation-trust

    With fewer worshipping communities, how can historic churches be preserved for generations to come?

  4. race

    Race, racism and the conversation the Church needs to be having

  5. gargoyle

    A modern twist on the medieval gargoyle at Gloucester Cathedral pays homage to generations of miners

  6. forest-church

    A 'forest church' helps Christians connect with nature - and non-Christians connect with the church

  7. reusable-coffee-cup

    A 'zero waste' lifestyle and the challenge to the church