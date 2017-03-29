3 valuable lessons to learn from times of financial lack

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pexels

Money isn't everything, but it is something. If it weren't, then experiencing financial lack wouldn't be an issue. But anyone who has experienced hardship in the area of money—which might as well be most of us—will know that lack of money is quite undesirable.

While I firmly believe that God's plan is to prosper us (Jeremiah 29:11) in every way, including in the area of finances, I also believe that God has a purpose for allowing us to experience times of lack. Lack is not so much punishment from God, but rather testing from God. In the same way we are given tests to make us better at school, God gives us tests to grow our faith in Him.

Hebrews 12:6 tells us, "For the Lord disciplines the one he loves, and chastises every son whom he receives."

Lack is not God's ultimate plan for us, but it is a season that in the grand scheme of things will point us to great sources of great learning. Here are three valuable lessons that times of lack can teach us.

1.Trusting in God over our own ability

Advertisement

In 2 Corinthians 12:9 we are given this assurance: "'My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.' Therefore I will boast all the more gladly of my weaknesses, so that the power of Christ may rest upon me."

Our times of weakness and lack are moments when Jesus will show His all-sufficient grace. In my life—and I'm sure in many others as well—God proves to be faithful in times of lack.

2. Rejoicing in bad times as much as the good

James 1:2-3 tells us, "Count it all joy, my brothers, when you meet trials of various kinds, for you know that the testing of your faith produces steadfastness."

Times of trial are good because they teach us to be wise, resourceful and faithful with the little. And as the Bible promises, as we are faithful with little, God will bless us with more.

Because trials are times of growth, it should cause us to rejoice and not to act in remorse because we will always come out better in the end.

3. Enjoying other more valuable things in life

Money is not the only treasure in this world. Again, although money is something, it really isn't everything. Matthew 6:19-21 tells us, "Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy and where thieves break in and steal, but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also."

There are other treasures in life that mean more than money such as our relationship with God, relationship with others, our character and our spiritual growth. In times of financial lack, it is possible to grow in other more important treasures that we can enjoy, not just here on earth but even in eternity.