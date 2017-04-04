3 tips to help you be still and know that He is God

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"When Pharaoh drew near, the children of Israel lifted up their eyes, and indeed, the Egyptians were marching after them, and they were extremely terrified, so the children of Israel cried out to the Lord ... But Moses said to the people, 'Fear not! Stand firm! And see the salvation of the Lord, which He will show you today. For the Egyptians whom you have seen today, you shall never see again. The Lord shall fight for you, while you hold your peace.'" – Exodus 14:10,13-14 (MEV)

There are times in our lives when panicking and fretting seem to be the only responses that would comfort us. When we are faced with sudden disaster, or even inevitable and necessary testing, we often feel like things might not go as we prayed for, that certain things won't go our way. Whenever these things happen, we feel like God isn't holding our ropes for us.

But really, will He even let go?

Being still

When God commanded Moses to take the Israelites out of Egypt, the man of God knew that it won't be a walk in the park. We read that during their exodus from the land of slavery, the Israelites kept grumbling and complaining, often (if not all the time) bashing Moses for taking them out of a land they consider better than the wilderness.

Yet these were the same people who saw God do great things to rescue them, things that only He can do. Why was it so hard for them to be still? Why did it seem impossible for them to quit whining about God delivering them from Egypt? Why did they not see that God is enough?

Being still to know that He is God

Friends, I want to share with you some tips to help you be still and trust in God when situations of dire need or danger arise. Here are some things you need to do or believe, based on what happened to the Israelites.

1. Know who God really is

First thing we need to do is to know who God is. It's hard to be still and trust God when we don't even know who He really is. Consider how the Israelites, even after seeing signs and wonders, remained unbelieving. How much harder will it be for us to believe if we don't know God?

In Isaiah 66:1 God says "Heaven is My throne, and the earth is My footstool." God is above everything that will cause us to worry. Let our fears fear Him.

2. Trust that He will be faithful to His Word

Unlike man, God will never go backtracking and then opposing His own Word. He does what He says He will do, and will do it at the right time. Even if the timing feels late, He will come through at the right time to fulfill all that He had said.

Numbers 23:19 tells us, "God is not a man, that He should lie, nor a son of man, that He should repent. Has He spoken, and will He not do it? Or has He spoken, and will He not make it good?"

3. Cast your cares on Him and trust Him instead of worrying

Lastly, we all need to release our worries and doubts to God, who is more than able to solve our woes. Psalm 55:22 tells us,

"Cast your burden on the Lord, and He will sustain you; He will never allow the righteous to be moved."