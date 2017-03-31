3 tips on how to let your faith in God grow

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

We all need to let our faith in God grow. The Bible gives us various pictures of who we are in Him, and all of these indicate where we are in terms of maturity.

Our growth as Christians

Although our transferring from the dominion of darkness into the Kingdom of light is done in the instant we are saved in Christ, our growth as Christ-followers isn't. We all take a step by step, gradual process of growth in the Lord.

No one begins his walk as a Christian already mature in the faith. There's no newly-born again person in this planet (or any, for that matter) that we could consider mature in the ways of God. Everyone, regardless of knowledge, age, achievement or stature in the world, starts as an infant in the faith (see John 3:3-7)

Yes, no matter how we got to know Christ and are saved by Him, whether it's through a huge evangelistic crusade, a Bible study, or a personal time with the Word of God, we all start as lambs, as babies, as newborn children of God. We all need to grow mature in Christ.

And we all need to let our faith in God grow all the more with each day we live in Christ.

Growing in God

Friends, would you like to grow your faith in God? Here are some things that you can – and should – do.

1. Desire for and read more of the Word of God

Romans 10:17 tells us that "faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the word of God." If we want to grow our faith in the Lord, we all need to hear and receive more of the Word of God.

How do we do that? By desiring His Word and seeking it.

"As newborn babies, desire the pure milk of the word, that by it you may grow, if it is true that you have experienced that the Lord is good." (1 Peter 2:2-3)

2. Believe what the Word says

After hearing or reading the Word of God, we need to believe it. It's a practical thing: No matter how many books of the Bible we read or listen to, no matter how many Bible translations we have at home, if we don't believe in what God said in it we can't expect our faith to grow.

Hebrews 11:1 tells us that "faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen." We need to believe God for what He says, even if we can't see Him. "Blessed are those who have not seen, and have yet believed." (see John 20:29)

3. Obey/apply the Word in your life

Lastly, after believing the Word of God that we have read or have heard, we all need to apply it in our lives and do what it says.