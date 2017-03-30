3 pieces of advice for Christians who struggle to trust God

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The Bible tells us to trust in the Lord God for He is good and faithful. While we have the Bible to encourage us to do just that, many of us still fail to trust Him fully. I hope to encourage you to trust Him with all your life.

One size fits all

Friends, the issue of trusting in God is best solved by believing in Him. Let me ask you a question: Do you really believe that Christ Jesus, the Son of God, has paid the ultimate price for your salvation through His death on the cross? Do you believe that because Christ rose from the dead, He is able to raise us up with Him to eternal life if we believe in Him?

If you do, then you shouldn't have a reason to not trust in God for anything.

Christ came to earth to destroy the works of the enemy, and reclaim what sin has ravaged, especially us. That's the Father's will – that all men would be saved by coming to the saving knowledge of Christ's finished work.

Our salvation required the ultimate price: the blood of Christ, the spotless Lamb of God. And if God did not withhold His one and only begotten Son for us, what else could He do for us who have put our trust in Him?

A little more help

Our salvation alone is enough reason for us to trust God with all that we are. But if you're looking for more practical reasons to trust God, here are some that will help you.

1. Know that He is good

Friends, I urge you to get to know Him. How can you trust someone you don't know? Many of us purchase branded goods because the brands are known for their good quality. If we know who God is, we will find no more reason NOT to trust Him.

Read the Bible. Seek God and know Him.

2. Know that He has proven and is proving Himself good to those who trust Him

Look at the testimonies of those who know Him and have experienced His goodness. Everyone who's ever had a taste of the Lord's real goodness knows that He is truly and immensely good, kind, loving, faithful, and merciful. Ask other believers why they trust in God. Listen to the testimonies of how people have experienced the Lord's goodness.

Get to know God by seeing how He treats His people.

3. Know and recognise what He has done for you

You may feel like God has abandoned you, but He hasn't and will never ever. The fact that you're alive today and are reading this article simply says God is giving you mercy and grace to live. And yes, enough time for you to know Him.

Look back at your life and see how you survived. You might have had hardships, but the truth is that God was with you, being patient with you so that you'd know He loves you.