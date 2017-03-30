'24: Legacy' season 1 episode 10 spoilers: Will Rebecca's choice lead to her or her husband's demise?

Episode 10 of "24: Legacy" could possibly lead to the demise of Rebecca Ingram (Miranda Otto), the former head of the Counter Terrorist Unit (CTU), as she will find herself forced into making a decision that affects both her personal life and her professional life.

In the previous episode, Senator John Donovan (Jimmy Ingram), Rebecca's husband, was abducted by the group led by Jadalla bin-Khalid (Raphael Acloque), who recently escaped from the custody of the CTU. In this new episode, Rebecca will agree to surrender herself to the terrorists in exchange for her spouse. However, she instructs Eric Carter (Corey Hawkins) to kill her rather than have the terrorists take her alive if the hostage negotiation does not turn out well. Eric is then shown carrying a sniper rifle as he watches over Rebecca, which indicates that he agreed to her plan. Unfortunately, she will realize that she was led into a trap. The trailer showed Jadalla setting the field, where he arranged to meet Rebecca, on fire, with the two of them still there. The next scene showed Rebecca running away from the flames.

Keith (Teddy Sears), the current head of the CTU, makes a phone call of his own. He contacts Tony Almeida (Carlos Bernard) to let him know that Rebecca intends to exchange herself for the senator. As her former lover, he may also take steps to save the former CTU chief.

The episode will also see Nicole Carter (Anna Diop) confronting her husband, Isaac Carter (Ashley Thomas) about the status of their relationship, as well as their involvement with the CTU. The two will find themselves questioning if they should continue being part of the CTU.

The tenth episode of "24: Legacy" season 1, titled "9:00 PM – 10:00," is scheduled to air on April 3, Monday, at 8 p.m. EDT on FOX.