2018 Toyota C-HR release date, features, specs news: Diamond-designed hybrid car to come out in April
Toyota will start shipping the first units of its newest coupe-SUV hybrid automobile line called the Toyota C-HR in April.
The upcoming vehicle line, which made its debut during the Los Angeles Convention Center in November 2016, targets automobile users who possess a more fashion-forward personality because of its unique design.
Based on the images released by Toyota, the rear door handles of the upcoming automobile model can be located near the roofline. This gives the car its coupe angle.
Toyota also mentioned in a press release that its designers incorporated a "distinctive diamond" theme in the automobile's design. "The iconic gemstone evokes universal notions of luxury, attractiveness, sophistication, and strength. Designers translated these traits into a physical form that's collectively matchless, sexy, muscular, and edgy," the car maker shares in the press statement.
The Toyota C-HR also presents a couple of slim projector-beam halogen headlights on its nose, while the LED daytime running lights will be enfolded into the car's sleek shoulders. This will make the vehicle look wider compared to its actual size.
But while the automobile's design looks promising, the car's engine could make consumers think twice about purchasing the coupe-SUV hybrid. According to reports, the powertrain of the 2018 Toyota C-HR is a 144-horsepower machine with 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 140-pound feet of torque that powers the automobile's front wheels with continuous variable automatic transmission.
It also features a Sport mode and the stirred 7-speed Sequential Shiftmatic, which could provide a smoother and noiseless operation with the ideal fuel efficiency.
Upon its release, the 2018 Toyota C-HR could be pitted against other uniquely designed automobiles such as the Nissan Juke, the Honda HR-V, the Jeep Renegade, the Kia Soul, the Mazda CX-3, the Chevrolet Trax, and the Fiat 500X.
The 2018 Toyota C-HR will be offered in two different options, including the XLE and XLE Premium. Price starts at $23,460.
