2018 Super Bowl halftime show: Justin Timberlake to take center stage?

The 52nd Super Bowl is still a long way to go, but many are already itching to find out who will headline the halftime show. Now, Justin Timberlake is reportedly in talks to perform at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis this February 2018.

It came to light when an insider told US Weekly that Timberlake has emerged as a frontrunner to perform at the highly-anticipated 2018 Super Bowl halftime show. In fact, the singer's discussion with the NFL executives is already in the final stage.

The insider went ahead to say that the "Can't Stop the Feeling!" hitmaker might perform with rapper Jay-Z, but nothing is definitive yet. So far, the former is the only confirmed performer for the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show.

If it turns out to be true, it would mark Timberlake's return to the Super Bowl halftime show stage 14 years after he pulled off a piece of Janet Jackson's costume, revealing her right breast for less than a second.

Following the incident, his representative explained that Timberlake intended to pull away the rubber bustier to reveal a red lace bra. Unfortunately, the garment collapsed and Jackson's breast was accidentally revealed.

"I am sorry if anyone was offended by the wardrobe malfunction during the halftime performance at the Super Bowl," the singer-songwriter said in a statement obtained by CNN at the time. "It was not intentional and is regrettable."

In the meantime, Timberlake can be seen next in "Wonder Wheel," an upcoming drama film written and directed by Woody Allen. In it, he plays a handsome young lifeguard, Mickey Rubin, who dreams of becoming a playwright.

One day, Mickey finds his life intertwined with Ginny (Kate Winslet), a former actress; Humpty (Jim Belushi), a carousel operator; and Carolina (Juno Temple). The film is set to open in theaters across the U.S. on Dec. 1.