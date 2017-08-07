2018 Nissan Leaf to feature aerodynamic upgrades to maximize range and efficiency

Nissan released a new promotional video teasing the 2018 Nissan Leaf's aerodynamic design. The upcoming upgrade to the best-selling electric car will be counting on decreased drag to greatly improve the vehicle's stability, efficiency, and range.

The company posted the video on their YouTube channel on Thursday. The video opens with a discussion on aerodynamics and how it affects the efficiency of a car's movement.

"The new Nissan Leaf is designed so you have the confidence to go farther, enjoy quieter, smoother and more efficient journeys wherever the road leads," the video reveals.

The car manufacturer is employing several aerodynamic upgrades on the next generation Leaf. Some of these upgrades include a profile closer to the ground that will help the car realize close to zero lift, thus improving stability, especially at high speeds. Other design modifications on the car's body will help it fare better while being hit by strong crosswinds.

The new video is just the latest in the string of teasers that Nissan has been revealing prior to the launch of the car on Sept. 6. In previous posts, the company unveiled the design of the new Leaf's headlights. In another video, it showed that the upcoming vehicle can be driven with just one pedal.

Nissan's e-pedal is a single pedal that can intelligently act as both accelerator and brake pedals. The drivers can press on it to speed up, ease off to slow down and release the pedal for a full stop.

The full range of specifications and statistics for the 2018 Leaf remains a mystery as of now, but it is expected to greatly improve on its predecessor's 107-mile range. A 200-mile range might be a necessity, given the state of the electric car market, with the recent releases of Tesla's Model 3 and Chevrolet's Bolt, both sporting ranges of 200 miles or more.