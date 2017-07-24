2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class release date, price, specs news: Updated design, impressive performance for flagship sedan
Mercedes-Benz has taken the 2018 S-Class to a whole new level. After making its official debut at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show, more details about the flagship sedan's innovative features have been revealed.
To begin with, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class comes with updated engines. According to Motor Trend, the S560 and Mercedes-Maybach S560 4Matic Sedan are powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine with 463 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque.
The S450 and S450 4Matic, on the other hand, are powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 engine that makes 362 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque.
Lastly, the AMG S65 with rear-wheel drive is powered by a 6.0-liter twin-turbo V-12 engine that makes 621 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque.
In terms of design, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is packed with the latest innovations, which includes a redesigned front and rear fascia, seven new wheel designs ranging from 17 to 20 inches in size, and updated headlights and taillights.
On top of that, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class features promising new technology. These include Active Steering Assist, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Emergency Stop Assist, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist and a route-based Speed Adaptation system.
Interestingly, the above-mentioned Route-Based Speed Adaptation feature allows the vehicle to foresee a speed reduction — intersections, roundabouts, toll corners, bends and exit-ramps — based on map data.
The 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class also comes with Safe Impulse Side and Pre-Safe Sound features.
The first one can inflate the seat bolsters when an imminent side impact is detected thus, moving the passenger up to 2.75 inches away from the crash zone. The second one, on the other hand, discards an impedance signal that can help avoid hearing loss in case of a crash.
The 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class luxury sedan is set to be released in the United States in late 2017.
