2018 Ford Mustang GT release date, price, specs news: Updated sports car can do 0-60 mph in under four seconds
The Ford Motor Company is known for making fast and durable automobiles, which is why car aficionados are getting hyped up to check out the 2018 Mustang GT when it arrives later this year.
The automaker has set a new record as it claims that its newest car, the 2018 Ford Mustang GT can go from zero to 60 miles per hour (mph) in under four seconds. This will be the fastest version of the Mustang. It could also beat out other high-end sports cars like the Porsche 911 Carrera.
The 2018 Mustang GT is not as fast as Tesla vehicles but the sports car is still considered a competitor to other high-profile cars on the market.
Breaking it down to its nuts and bolts, the new GT model has a redesigned 5.0-liter V8 engine. The V8 is, of course, an eight-cylinder V configuration engine wherein the cylinders are mounted on the crankcase in two sets of four, with all eight pistons driving a common crankshaft.
This new engine produces 460 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque. It is further enhanced by a 10-speed automatic transmission.
Fans may find this display of power impressive but the reason for the new Mustang GT's record-setting starting speed is due to its "Drag Strip" capability. In this mode, the engine torque doesn't drop during moments of shifting. Drivers can get peak engine torque and horsepower through and through.
Drag Strip mode is one of five driver-selectable modes available for 2018. This new mode can enhance acceleration and will be available for automatic and manual transmissions alike.
The pricing for the 2018 Ford Mustang GT has not yet been announced but interested buyers can now build and price the automobile on the official website. The new Mustang GT is expected to arrive in dealerships this fall.
