2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon release date, specs, price news: SRT Demon spotted during a test run in Michigan

The SRT demon, the upcoming Dodge Challenger variant, has recently been spotted in Michigan, prior to its unveiling this April. From the looks of it, Dodge seems to be gearing up for an innovative drag-racing design that could take drivers all the way.

Leaks have been emerging since January; however, these have not been as clear and as informative as the recent sighting of the car during a test run in Michigan.

Reports say that the car's front wheels can be replaced with skinnier runners. Meanwhile, the extra front wheels can then be placed on reserve for future use or it could simply be used as spares for rear tires in case drivers exhaust their pair in one go.

The SRT Demon is expected to look like any other Challenger Demon. However, this new installment will have four groups of fender fares that will widen the large coupe by 3.5 inches. In terms of power, the race car will boast of a new version of the Hemi V-8 of the Challenger SRT Hellcat. With this, the SRT Demon is expected to exceed the 707 horsepower of the Hellcat.

Furthermore, Dodge's upcoming installment is expected to come with a unique air induction system, the first of its kind. According to Jalopnik, the car will be the first factory-produced vehicle with a "liquid-to-air charge air cooler chiller system."

Not only will this new system cool down the driver, it will also cool down the car's engine. Once the car is set to Drag Mode, the air-conditioning system is instantaneously diverted so the engine cooling system of the vehicle can achieve temperatures that used to be unattainable in street-legal cars.

Dodge has yet to reveal further details about this new cooling system, but it is expected to reduce air temperature by up to 45 degrees Fahrenheit.

Dodge's SRT Demon is slated to debut at the New York International Auto Show this April.

More updates should arrive soon.