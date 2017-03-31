2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon release date, specs, price news: SRT Demon spotted during a test run in Michigan
The SRT demon, the upcoming Dodge Challenger variant, has recently been spotted in Michigan, prior to its unveiling this April. From the looks of it, Dodge seems to be gearing up for an innovative drag-racing design that could take drivers all the way.
Leaks have been emerging since January; however, these have not been as clear and as informative as the recent sighting of the car during a test run in Michigan.
Reports say that the car's front wheels can be replaced with skinnier runners. Meanwhile, the extra front wheels can then be placed on reserve for future use or it could simply be used as spares for rear tires in case drivers exhaust their pair in one go.
The SRT Demon is expected to look like any other Challenger Demon. However, this new installment will have four groups of fender fares that will widen the large coupe by 3.5 inches. In terms of power, the race car will boast of a new version of the Hemi V-8 of the Challenger SRT Hellcat. With this, the SRT Demon is expected to exceed the 707 horsepower of the Hellcat.
Furthermore, Dodge's upcoming installment is expected to come with a unique air induction system, the first of its kind. According to Jalopnik, the car will be the first factory-produced vehicle with a "liquid-to-air charge air cooler chiller system."
Not only will this new system cool down the driver, it will also cool down the car's engine. Once the car is set to Drag Mode, the air-conditioning system is instantaneously diverted so the engine cooling system of the vehicle can achieve temperatures that used to be unattainable in street-legal cars.
Dodge has yet to reveal further details about this new cooling system, but it is expected to reduce air temperature by up to 45 degrees Fahrenheit.
Dodge's SRT Demon is slated to debut at the New York International Auto Show this April.
More updates should arrive soon.
-
Justin Bieber's has brand new tattoos - and they have a deep Christian message
Other than a love for all God's creatures great and small, is there something more significant going on with Bieber's tatt selection?
-
Sex and Salvation: 9 quotes from Anglican poet John Donne
Womaniser, poet, convict and Anglican priest, John Donne's life was a re-enactment of the parable of the prodigal son.
- Marlow's scandalous 'Jesus was gay' document goes online for first time
- Churchgoing among kids plummets as parents admit they could do more to share Christian faith
- Sex and Salvation: 9 quotes from Anglican poet John Donne
- Why it's time to ditch the 'surface check'
- Generous leadership: What Moses has to teach pastors today
- The profound Christian faith of Vincent van Gogh
- You can transform the world through love: here's how
- The hidden crisis facing Iraq's refugees – their medicines have run out
- Tribes, tensions and gay marriage: What's the future for the Church of England?
- Amal Clooney: ISIS murders, gang rapes and sex slavery must not go unpunished
- 12 staff arrested at Christian school in Sudan
- Trump's new environmental policies - the end of the fight against climate change?
- Jailed Christian pastor in China is 'rapidly deteriorating'
- Lord Carey: Donald Trump is a 'Good Samaritan' president who speaks for the 'left behind'
- Jailed Pakistani Christians offered freedom if they convert to Islam