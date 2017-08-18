2018 Android smartphones news: Qualcomm creates depth-sensing camera tech for Snapdragon

A photo of the Android mascot fresh out of the box. Wikimedia Commons/mammela-686310

Qualcomm is on the verge of taking their camera technology to new heights for products that will be released in 2018. The telecommunications equipment company is currently developing a new camera module that will revolve around depth-sensing.

Called Spectra image signal processor (ISP), it is the next quintessential step in image capture technology. Qualcomm is working closely with the Android platform in making the necessary improvements in their Snapdragon technology.

The company is overseeing the creation and implementation of the Spectra ISP in the next generation of Android phones — most of which use the Snapdragon for their processor.

The Spectra ISP will mainly focus on improving resolution through depth-sensing which will not only allow users to take better photos but will also be capable of facial recognition via the scanning of irises.

In addition to that, Spectra ISP is looking towards featuring both augmented and virtual realities. These features are very similar to what can be seen in "Iron Man," wherein Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) makes use of AR to analyze and manipulate blueprints.

The technology to scan faces and eyes will provide users with more security as it locks phones to keep sensitive data safe. Also, it may be possible to utilize this technology to authenticate or authorize transactions in the future.

Qualcomm's Spectra ISP will provide both active and passive depth-sensing modules to be integrated into the cameras of smartphones.

The active depth-sensing module will make use of infrared technology to capture videos or images. This is especially helpful at night when there is very little to no light. The passive depth sensing module, on the other hand, will further improve a camera's ability to sense the distance between the photographer and background.

Qualcomm is currently planning to announce the technology at the IFA trade show this September. They intend to shed some light on what advancements they have made with this new technology and how they plan to integrate it into future smartphones.