2017 Mazda 3 Sedan specs, price review: Practical, efficient, and a classic

The 2017 Mazda 3 Sedan vehicle. Mazda/Vehicles/2017-Mazda3

The Honda Civic and the Toyota Corolla Sedans are the benchmarks of what a vehicle of their type should be. Enter the 2017 Mazda 3 Sedan, a classic model, with features that are just as practical and friendly for first-time car buyers.

The 2017 Mazda 3 is a step up from its predecessors, and there are three versions of the model: The GX, the SE, and the GS. According to the official Mazda site, all three versions are equipped with a 16-valve 4-cylinder engine with a compression ratio of 13.0:1 and a horsepower of 155 at 6000 rpm and torque of 150 at 4000 rpm. Naturally, they also differ in some ways, most especially in pricing. The GX starts at $15,900, which makes it the more affordable version from the three. On the other hand, the SE is the most expensive one with a starting price tag of $20,850, which is just a few hundred more than the GS. The GS starts at $20,300.

Design-wise, avid car collectors or loyal buyers of the brand might be pleased to know that the 2017 Mazda 3 has undergone a bit of a makeover. A few enhancements made in terms of the design make this sedan a car that can attract more users. Compared to the previous versions, the 2017 Mazda 3 now has a new front bumper as well as fog lights that can refresh mid-cycle.

Despite the new additions or adjustments made to its appearance, the Mazda 3 still has the same driving dynamic found in the brands other models, which makes it a car that many will love. The Mazda 3 does not choose style over comfort and vice versa, but instead is a combination of the two. Interior-wise, it lacks in the infotainment system aspect, but that is really dependent on the potential user's preference.

The Mazda 3 opts for comfort over speed, and thus may not be as fast as the other sedans on the market. That may probably be a good thing. Aside from the comfortable and stylish drive, including a soft leather interior, it has the same classic car feel with a reasonable price tag, making it a practical ride.