2017 Lexus ES 350 specs, price review: More interior space and an affordable price tag to match

Lexus is forever known to everyone as a luxury brand. In recent years, the brand has come up with more affordable models that still have that luxurious feel. With the 2017 Lexus ES 350, it brings stylish and roomy interiors but with a reasonable price tag.

The Lexus ES 350, according to the brand's official site, has a horsepower of 268 and can go from 0-60 miles per hour in 7.1 seconds. It has a highway mpg rating of 30.

There are a few things to note when it comes to the Lexus ES 350 hybrid. One of which is that it still maintains the brand's standard of having spacious and comfortable interiors for both the driver and the passengers. Another thing is that it is a lot more affordable than some of the luxury brand's models — some have them, some dream of having them. Lastly, it offers a quiet ride, much like Lexus' models.

However, there are also features that would make an avid car collector or a first-time luxury car buyer rethink of purchasing this model. Despite the look and feel of a luxury car, in terms of tech and design, it does not seem to give off the aura that is a luxury car compared to other luxury brands who have released their more affordable models to the public.

A possible reason for the lack of a luxurious feel with the ES 350 is that it is more similar to the front-drive Toyota Avalon, which is the flagship Sedan in the US. The appearance of both vehicles are incredibly different, but the Avalon appears to be more equipped than the ES 350. Nevertheless, this car is great for smooth drives and it makes for a more practical version of a luxury car rather than a sporty one.

When it comes to the technology, it is a matter of preference. Some may be okay with the limited features on the road, but others may not like it for the same reason.

The 2017 Lexus ES 350 starts at $38,900.