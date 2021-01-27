£20,000 raised for orphaned children of Covid victim praised for her strong faith

Staff writer

Naggayi Angella 'Grace', with her children, Annmarie Yiga, 12, and John Jeremiah Mugisha, 8.

Over £20,000 has been raised for the two young children of a devoted Christian mother who passed away from Covid-19 after two weeks in a coma. 

Naggayi Angella 'Grace' was originally from Kampala, Uganda, but lived in Parkhead, Glasgow, with her two children, Annmarie Yiga, 12, and John Jeremiah Mugisha, 8.

She worked part-time as a community care worker in Glasgow while studying nursing at Edinburgh's Napier University.

A fundraiser on GoFundMe described the family as "strong in their faith". 

Fr Liam McMahon, priest of St Michael's Roman Catholic Church, Parkhead, said she visited the church every day. 

"The chances of her catching the virus doing her role was very high," he told The Scottish Sun

"It's very likely she caught this terrible virus while helping others."

He added, "It's so tragic that she's died so young and left two children."

In a touching tribute, Annmarie said she loved her mother "deeply" and spoke of how much her faith meant to her. 

"In life, we love you dearly, in death we love you still, in our hearts you hold a place no one will ever fill," she said. 

"I love everything about her and miss everything about her.

"I love how she always took time to squeeze in her faith no matter how tired she was."

John said: "Mummy was a nice caring person who loved me so much."

Money raised by the crowdfunding campaign will go to her children and the cost of repatriating her body to Uganda for burial. 

