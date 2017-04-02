'2 Broke Girls' season 7 update: Still uncertain if sitcom is renewed or cancelled
The American television sitcom "2 Broke Girls" is down to its last two episodes this season, but it is still uncertain whether it will be renewed for season 7 or not.
Usually, ratings are used as a gauge to assess whether the television show is getting enough viewers, particularly in the 18–49 demographics. Although it is not the sole measure to assess, it usually plays a huge role in deciding whether the show will be renewed or not. There are rumors that "2 Broke Girls" may not be renewed for a seventh season given its continuously declining ratings.
In the ratings shared by TVseriesfinale after episode 20 of "2 Broke Girls" season 6 aired two weeks ago, the American sitcom continued to experience a decline in the number of viewers.
Particularly, episode 18 noted 1.18 million viewers in the 18–49 age group, which is a 3.28 percent decline from episode 17. The show continued to slide down, with only 1.14 million viewers and 1.04 million viewers for episodes 19 and 20, respectively. This indicates a 3.39 percent decrease between episodes 18 and 19, and a huge decline of 8.77 percent from episode 19 to episode 20.
As for the total number of viewers, the show has an average of 5.69 million viewers. However, viewers for episodes 18, 19, and 20 are below these numbers, with 5.74 million, 5.45 million, and 4.66 million, respectively. Episode 20 of season 6 noted a rating of 14.6 percent decline from episode 19.
Nonetheless, there are still those who hope that the network will give the American sitcom another chance. Back in season 5, the show experienced a decline, but CBS still renewed the show for a sixth installment.
As of now, fans will just have to wait for the official announcement from CBS regarding the fate of "2 Broke Girls."
Meanwhile, CBS announced last week 18 shows that are already renewed for a new season, including "NCIS: Los Angeles," "NCIS: New Orleans," and "Survivor," to name a few.
