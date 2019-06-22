160 deacons from across Africa and Europe gather in Scotland

The Diakonia Region Africa Europe (DRAE) assembly is taking place in the Scottish town of Musselburgh over the weekend.

It is the 25th annual conference for the group and this year is bringing together 160 deacons from across Europe and Africa for a time of fellowship, worship and learning.

The gathering will also see Mark Evans take over as the next Scottish Diaconate President - the first man to hold the position.

DRAE has over 16,000 members across 24 countries, making it one of the world's largest ecumenical organisations.

Outgoing Scottish Diaconate President Marion Stewart said it was great to put on a show of unity against the backdrop of Brexit.

"We have an exciting programme in the planning and look forward to welcoming many friends new and old from around Europe and Africa to Scotland," she said.

"At this uncertain time for Britain and Europe it is great to be organising a conference to show the world we are still working together."

The assembly is taking place under the theme of 'for such a time as this' taken from Esther 4:14. Panel discussions will consider how climate change affects ministry and explore emerging styles of ministry.

The Rt Rev Colin Sinclair, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, said: "Deacons have always played a key role in the life of the church because they come to serve. By the way they live and by what they do they put flesh on the gospel. In so doing they act as a visual aid of the difference Christ can make to a person.

"They often go to the margins to reach people where they are. They are active listeners and practical in the help they offer. They help the lonely into communities and the hurting to find healing. They can show robust love where necessary and are not lacking in wisdom and its companion, gumption.

"During their time together they will share stories and experiences and laugh and enjoy being together. They will also worship and listen for God's word for this time and his leading for whatever lies ahead.

"Inspired and encouraged they will return to the countries where they serve and continue to be a blessing wherever they are."