'13 Reasons Why' season 2 release date news: Show aims for 2018 premiere
Despite all the criticism, "13 Reasons Why" is coming back on Netflix for a second installment. No specific date has been announced yet, but the production team is aiming for a 2018 premiere.
Last June 16, the entertainment company confirmed to BuzzFeed News that they have officially started filming. Members of the cast also began sharing details on their personal social media accounts.
On Twitter, Christian Navarro thanked fans who showed their support for season 2. "Thank you to everyone who wished us luck today. Day one was great. We are gonna do our best to make something you can be proud of," he wrote in a status posted June 13.
Fans responded positively to his post, some expressing their excitement for the second season's release. Navarro plays Tony Padilla, Hannah Baker's (Katherine Langford) friend whom she asked to deal with the tapes and the people who receive them.
The entire cast from season 1 will return. Major stars such as Langford, Navarro, Dylan Minnette, Alisha Boe, and Justin Prentice are all reprising their respective roles. There are no announcements regarding a new character joining the show, although there are bound to be some major changes.
OK! reported that Hannah will no longer be the narrator in season 2. A new character will take over her place, giving viewers a different perspective. The production team, however, has been tight-lipped on who this character is.
"13 Reasons Why" director Bryan Yorkey gave out some teasers, though. He said that a different kind of analog technology will play an essential role in the upcoming season. Apparently, the cassette tapes are not going to be "at the center" of the new installment, although they are still going to be a part of the storyline.
"There will be a new piece of technology for 13-year-olds to Google and try to understand what it was," Yorkey spilled to OK!
Drama awaits other characters in season 2 as well. Back in May 2, Netflix posted a photo that shows a list of teasers on their official Twitter account. It revealed that the second installment will feature Jessica Davis (Boe) continuing her story as she recovers from Hannah's suicide.
In the series, Jessica is one of the people included in the list of reasons why Hannah killed herself. The two became friends when Liberty High School's guidance counselor paired them up to form a friendship. But their bond turned sour as Jessica mistakenly believed Hannah was the reason why she and Alex Standall (Miles Heizer) broke up.
-
Should I care about Martin Luther's 95 Theses?
This document is the theological equivalent of Fleming's accidental discovery of penicillin.
-
Why Pokemon Go could soon become a Christian mission opportunity after all
With all the hype at its launch last summer, expectations were high that Pokemon Go was a new opportunity for churches to attract the young. As reality sank it, it became clear it was not like that. But now, with the latest update, it all might be about to change.
- A martyr for our moment: 3 lessons from the radical Christian sacrifice of St Alban
- Cathedrals in crisis? Three ways we could support their growing ministry
- Most religious groups support gay marriage - with the exception of white evangelical Christians
- One reason your church may not be growing – and five things that might help
- An Englishman in America: How the Anglican Church came to the USA
- 'We are probably not alone': NASA discovers 200 new planets – and 10 similar to Earth
- How the whole Bible hangs together – in one easy lesson
- A lesson from Acts: You are not the saviour of the world
- World Refugee Day: 3 Bible reasons Christians can't turn their backs on strangers
- Crisis continues: Millions on brink of starvation in South Sudan, despite end of famine
- South Korean Christian told to leave Pakistan after arrest on suspicion of covert missionary work
- England and Wales' Divorce rate drops to lowest level since the 1970s
- ISIS demolishes historic mosque in Mosul in 'declaration of defeat'
- WATCH: Disturbing footage shows heroic Christian aid worker rescuing young girl from Islamists in Iraq
- Death sentence: The US Christians fearing deadly family deportation to Iraq