'13 Reasons Why' season 2 release date news: Show aims for 2018 premiere

Despite all the criticism, "13 Reasons Why" is coming back on Netflix for a second installment. No specific date has been announced yet, but the production team is aiming for a 2018 premiere.

Last June 16, the entertainment company confirmed to BuzzFeed News that they have officially started filming. Members of the cast also began sharing details on their personal social media accounts.

On Twitter, Christian Navarro thanked fans who showed their support for season 2. "Thank you to everyone who wished us luck today. Day one was great. We are gonna do our best to make something you can be proud of," he wrote in a status posted June 13.

Fans responded positively to his post, some expressing their excitement for the second season's release. Navarro plays Tony Padilla, Hannah Baker's (Katherine Langford) friend whom she asked to deal with the tapes and the people who receive them.

The entire cast from season 1 will return. Major stars such as Langford, Navarro, Dylan Minnette, Alisha Boe, and Justin Prentice are all reprising their respective roles. There are no announcements regarding a new character joining the show, although there are bound to be some major changes.

OK! reported that Hannah will no longer be the narrator in season 2. A new character will take over her place, giving viewers a different perspective. The production team, however, has been tight-lipped on who this character is.

"13 Reasons Why" director Bryan Yorkey gave out some teasers, though. He said that a different kind of analog technology will play an essential role in the upcoming season. Apparently, the cassette tapes are not going to be "at the center" of the new installment, although they are still going to be a part of the storyline.

"There will be a new piece of technology for 13-year-olds to Google and try to understand what it was," Yorkey spilled to OK!

Drama awaits other characters in season 2 as well. Back in May 2, Netflix posted a photo that shows a list of teasers on their official Twitter account. It revealed that the second installment will feature Jessica Davis (Boe) continuing her story as she recovers from Hannah's suicide.

In the series, Jessica is one of the people included in the list of reasons why Hannah killed herself. The two became friends when Liberty High School's guidance counselor paired them up to form a friendship. But their bond turned sour as Jessica mistakenly believed Hannah was the reason why she and Alex Standall (Miles Heizer) broke up.